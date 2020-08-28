FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verify information with venues and event sponsors as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

Labor Day 5K

SEPTEMBER 7, 8 a.m. 2190 N. State Road 149, Portage. runsignup.com. This is race #9 in the 2019 Race the Region Series and replaces the Scarecrown Stampede on the series schedule. It will be combination on running on paved and unpaved bike paths and held on gentle terrain. Advanced packet pick up will be available at the Extra Mile Fitness Co. on 9/4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 9/4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 9/6 from noon-5 p.m.

Wolf Lake Labor Day Bike Ride

SEPTEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., sign up at Environmental Education Center Parking Lot, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond. wolflakeinitiative.org. Register online by August 28 to participate in this free 20-mile bi-state bike ride. It will include frequent stops along the way and riders will enjoy all parts of the watershed. The ride is part of the 17th annual Active Living Faire at Wolf Lake that will also feature a fishing clinic from 8-11 a.m.

World Trade Center stair climb