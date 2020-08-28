FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues and event sponsors as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
Labor Day 5K
SEPTEMBER 7, 8 a.m. 2190 N. State Road 149, Portage. runsignup.com. This is race #9 in the 2019 Race the Region Series and replaces the Scarecrown Stampede on the series schedule. It will be combination on running on paved and unpaved bike paths and held on gentle terrain. Advanced packet pick up will be available at the Extra Mile Fitness Co. on 9/4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 9/4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 9/6 from noon-5 p.m.
Wolf Lake Labor Day Bike Ride
SEPTEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., sign up at Environmental Education Center Parking Lot, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond. wolflakeinitiative.org. Register online by August 28 to participate in this free 20-mile bi-state bike ride. It will include frequent stops along the way and riders will enjoy all parts of the watershed. The ride is part of the 17th annual Active Living Faire at Wolf Lake that will also feature a fishing clinic from 8-11 a.m.
World Trade Center stair climb
SEPTEMBER 11, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This event honors the heroes of 9/11 and each participant is given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers who lost their lives on 9/11/01. The tower climb includes 1,980 stairs — 40 times up and down the 50 steps in the Lake County Fairgrounds Grandstand. It takes about 45 minutes at a casual pace. This year participants will be limited to help with social distancing and groups will be split into two sides and will start at one of five time slots. There is a registration discount for the first 50 police, firefighters, EMTs and nurses.
Popcorn Panic
SEPTEMBER 12, 7:30 a.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette Street, Valparaiso. valpoparks.org/209/Popcorn-Panic-2020. The race is normally part of the Popcorn Festival, but due to the fest cancellation this year there will be a modified format. There is a new race course designed to minimize traffic disruption, the number of participants will be limited and there will be rolling start times for this 5K race with times designated between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.
T. B. T.
ONGOING, 9:00-9:40 a.m. and 5-5:40 p.m., Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. T.B.T. stands for Total Body Toning. This well-rounded workout will strengthen the muscles of the upper, middle and lower body using various props.
Aqua Bootcamp
ONGOING, 8:00-8:45 a.m. Saturdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Prepare to be challenged by the resistance of the water in these Aqua Bootcamp sessions. Adults of all ages can benefit from this high intensity, interval workout using resistance equipment for an additional challenge.
