FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Pickleball
ONGOING, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. This fun sport is one of the fastest growing in the county and it’s gaining popularity in Northwest Indiana. Give it a try! Class is for ages 12 and up.
Strength and Balance
ONGOING, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9382. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class will help improve your strength, balance, flexibility, & gait patterns. This class is open to anyone wishing to improve balance & stability.
Monday Mix-Up
ONGOING, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Mondays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Jump start your week and add variety to your Monday with this 45-minute class. This class will include cardiovascular and strength training in a variety of different formats to keep you body guessing.
Bone Builders
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m., Fridays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class helps to build strong bones, increase core strength, improve posture & flexibility. Includes both standing and sitting exercises.
GRIT Beginner
ONGOING, 5-5:30 a.m, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Learn the basic moves and format of a LES MILLS GRIT workout in this quick introduction.
Cardio Fit & Sculpt
ONGOING, 9:00-9:40 a.m., Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This super fun class will provide 30 minutes of low-impact intervals and will conclude with core and stretching.
Drums Alive
ONGOING, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesdays and Fridays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Get a workout in during this fun musical class. Move your body to the beat and feel the energy!
Adult Organ Skate
ONGOING, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, Lynwood Sport Center, 2030 Glenwood-Dyer, Lynwood. 708-474-5900. skatelynwood.com. Ice rinks aren't the only place to get moving and glide around. Get out of the cold and put on a pair of roller skates! It's a fun throwback and great way to stay active during the winter.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m, Monday & Wednesdays, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in the shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.