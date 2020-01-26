FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIT Beginner

ONGOING, 5-5:30 a.m, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Learn the basic moves and format of a LES MILLS GRIT workout in this quick introduction.

Cardio Fit & Sculpt

ONGOING, 9:00-9:40 a.m., Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This super fun class will provide 30 minutes of low-impact intervals and will conclude with core and stretching.

Drums Alive

ONGOING, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tuesdays and Fridays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Get a workout in during this fun musical class. Move your body to the beat and feel the energy!

Adult Organ Skate

ONGOING, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays, Lynwood Sport Center, 2030 Glenwood-Dyer, Lynwood. 708-474-5900. skatelynwood.com. Ice rinks aren't the only place to get moving and glide around. Get out of the cold and put on a pair of roller skates! It's a fun throwback and great way to stay active during the winter.

Aqua Fitness

ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m, Monday & Wednesdays, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in the shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0