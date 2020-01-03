Zumba
ONGOING, 8-8:55 a.m. and 5:45-6:40 p.m. Mondays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Kick off the new year with this high-energy class that uses motivating music with unique moves and combinations that allow you to escape into this fun world of dancing your way to being fit. The easy-to-follow dance steps are paired with a mix of body sculpting movements.
Wellness Program
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m Tuesday and Thursdays, 1:15 p.m. Fridays, St. Catherine Hospital, 3421 Fir, East Chicago. 219.392.7924. comhs.org. Make good health one of your new years resolutions and join the wellness program at St. Catherine's. It is a supervised exercise program for the public and those wishing to maintain the benefits of cardiac rehabilitation. Open to adults 21 and older, it features services such as blood pressure monitoring, glucose monitoring, muscle strengthening and toning programs.
Cross Country Skiing
ONGOING, Lemon Lake County Park, 6322 W. 133rd Ave., Crown Point, 219.663.2418. lakecountyparks.com. Eight miles of easy to moderate trails are available in wooded areas with hills and flat open fields, ideal for beginners and challenging enough for intermediates and advanced skiers. Rental times run on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays (as well as school holidays) from 10 a.m. - 4:30 (closing times may vary due to sunset). Cost is $7 for use of skis, boots and poles. In case of good snow days on non-rental days, call to check on availability or rentals.
Aqua Toning
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m, Friday, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. Get in the water and get fit in the new year. Aqua Toning is a class designed to strengthen your core and help with balance by using grounded and anchored movements in the water.
Ice Skating Lessons
ONGOING, January 6-27 or February 3-24, Central Park Plaza Ice Rink, 70 Lafayette Street, Valparaiso. 219.463.5144. centralparkplazavalpo.com. Lessons are available for beginners to intermediate to advanced. Lesson fee includes skate rental and open skate for the day of the lesson. Participants can use their own skates. Class meets twice a week for three weeks.
Morning Stretch
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Mondays, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. Wake up your body with a 45-minute morning stretch class. This class is a relaxing way to help rid yourself of any aches and pains and stretch the major muscle groups of your body.