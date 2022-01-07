FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Pickleball Doubles Tournament

JANUARY 8, 9 a.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. Grab a partner and play in this special one-day pickleball event. This will be a double elimination tournament, and team registration is $20 per team. Each team consists of two players. Open to all ages of players.

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K

JANUARY 5, 8 a.m. St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. There will be awards for top three finishers in each age group.

Hammond Indoor Sportsplex Group Run