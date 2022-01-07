FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Pickleball Doubles Tournament
JANUARY 8, 9 a.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. Grab a partner and play in this special one-day pickleball event. This will be a double elimination tournament, and team registration is $20 per team. Each team consists of two players. Open to all ages of players.
Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K
JANUARY 5, 8 a.m. St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. There will be awards for top three finishers in each age group.
Hammond Indoor Sportsplex Group Run
ONGOING, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Hammond Indoor Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond. thedriven.net/cs/calstrider. Get in a run with friendly group without having to run out in the cold. This indoor group runs each Thursday evening.
Cycle with Strength
ONGOING, 9 a.m.–10:00 a.m. Mondays, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. This group cycling class includes strength and conditioning.
Yoga Flow
ONGOING, 7-7:55 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Yoga Flow links hatha yoga poses together to create an active, flowing style. This class will help improve strength, flexibility, endurance and balance. Modifications and principles of alignment are given to allow participants to stay safe, yet to feel challenged. All levels welcome.
R.I.P.P.E.D.
ONGOING, 6:15-7:05 p.m. Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. R.I.P.P.E.D. stands for Resistance, Intervals, Power, Plyometrics and Endurance (modified). This total body toning and strengthening workout utilizes free weights, resistance and body weight exercises.
Zumba
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays. Schererville YMCA, 221 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219.661.7031. crymca.org. Take the "work" out of workout by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Latin and World rhythms take over, you'll see why it's exercise in disguise.