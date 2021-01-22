FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Does Winter Make You Wine or Brew’d Virtual Challenge
ONGOING, JANUARY 9-FEBRUARY 6, Virtual Challenge at various breweries in Northwest Indiana as part of Extra Mile January Movement Challenge. runsignup.com. Choose one of three levels (Tasting Flight Tour (9-7 miles per week), Pint & Tumbler Tour (17-36 miles per week) or Growler & Bottle Tour (32-58 miles per week). Everyone who signs up relieves certificate, choice of tumbler or pint glass and commemorative sweatshirt at end of challenge. All distances based off starting at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.
Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K
FEBRUARY 6, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a twist on the pajama run that goes through the streets and neighborhoods of Crown Point. Come in your jammies and find doughnuts waiting on the course and after the run.
Valentine’s 5K RunWalk
FEBRUARY 7, 9 a.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 North Campbell St., Valparaiso. run signup.com. This 5K course takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park with rolling hills. The race finishes on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. There will not be onsite registration. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance. There are no pre- or post-race activities due to COVID-19. The race will have rolling start times, and runners will start individually or in all groups of associated participants of family members or participants who live together.
The Trip
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m., Tuesdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. This is a workout experience that combines a multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally created worlds.
Cycle & More
ONGOING, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This indoor group cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels. It consists of 30 minutes of cycling followed by 30 minutes of strength training.
Tae Bo Fitness
ONGOING, 6:00-6:50 p.m. Thursdays, 9:30 -10:20 a.m. Fridays, 8:00-8:50 a.m. Saturdays. GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. The Tae Bo exercise program was created to challenge participants on many levels. Tae Bo combines the aspects of boxing and martial arts with the rhythm of dance. Have fun while improving your strength, agility and cardiovascular health. Tae Bo is for every fitness level, it can get you started or take you to the next level.