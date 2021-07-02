FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

4th of July Blast 5K & Lit’l Firecracker 2K Run/Walk

JULY 4, 7:30 a.m., Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join Valpo Parks for the annual 4th of July Blast 5K/Walk through downtown Valparaiso and burn some calories before the holiday barbecue. The Firecracker 2K Fun Run/Walk is perfect for families and younger participants at begins at 9:10 a.m.

Run for Riley

JULY 4, 10:30 a.m., Aldi Parking Lot, 1234 W. St. Rd 2 (corner of Andrew Avenue and Indiana State Road 2), La Porte. runsignup.com. The Kiwanis Club of La Porte is organizing this race with a portion of proceeds going to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The route is a simple out-and-back down historic Lincolnway Ave, but it happens just minutes before the 4th of July parade.

Running Wild for the Zoo 5K

JULY 11, 9 a.m., Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City, IN. runsignup.com. This 5K run and walk will have timing mats at the start to maintain a safe distance. Parking is free and participants will receive a pass for free admission into the zoo to be used at any time. There will also be a beer garden for participants age 21 or older.

