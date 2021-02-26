FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Polar Bear 5K
FEBRUARY 27, 8:30 a.m., 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The Valparaiso Parks Department is introducing this new race at Creekside Trails. It’s a cross country-style race that the whole family can participate in through the Creekside property. A rolling start will be used to allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Hot chocolate, hot cider and other goodies will be waiting at the end of the race.
Foot Pursuit 5K Trail Race
MARCH 6, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This event will be limited to 400 participants and will use rolling start times. This is a challenging wooded train run with rolling hills. Participants are encouraged to pick up race packets in advance and not arrive at site more than 15 minutes prior to their starting time window. Participants can also walk the trail. There will be one water station, digital clock at finish and refreshments available. There will be award for the first three finishers in each age group.
Shamrock Shuffle
MARCH 19-21, Virtually. shamrockshuffle.com. Chicago’s Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle celebration invites runners to turn the streets of your neighborhood green and celebrate this tradition on a new and unique way. Race weekend kicks off on March 19 and from Friday to Sunday shufflers can take part in the virtual 8K run, 2-mile walk or The Mile. Pick your own path and run your race virtually. Participants will have access to digital event bib numbers and can download their official bib number under the registration tab.
21st Annual Runnin’ with the Irish 5K
MARCH 13, 7:30 p.m. Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. CR 25, Chesterton. runsignup.com. Sign up for the traditional 5K, the 1/2 mile kid’s fun run or the 5K non-competitive fitness walk. There will be no on-site registration, but online registration will be open until 7:30 a.m. on race day. Rolling start times will go from 7:30-9 a.m., and runners should arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to starting window. Race shirts guaranteed up to Feb. 28.
Boxing
ONGOING, 10 a.m. and noon Sunday, 5 a.m. Monday and Friday, 4:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Class UFC Gym, 10417 Calumet Ave., Suite A, Munster. classufcgym.com. Get coached through seven rounds of bag work with a high-energy instructor that will challenge your speed, power and endurance while mixing in heart-pumping conditioning exercises that will make you work up a serious sweat.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 8:45-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.