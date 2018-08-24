Pint Night Ride
THROUGH SEPT. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trek Store of Schererville, 651 E. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. eventbrite.com. This weekly casual pint ride sets off from Trek Store and travels to Pokro Brewery for a buffet-style pierogi and sausage with sauerkraut.
Tour de LaPorte
AUG. 24-26, Cummings Lodge, 350 Grangemouth Road, LaPorte. 219.326.2471. tourdelaporte.com. This annual bike ride, running and walking event features a half marathon, 10K and 5K runs, 5K walks, a mini fun run for kids and distance cycling events. Proceeds benefit patients with cancer in the community.
Kouts Country Classic Road Race
AUG. 25, 8 a.m., Kouts High School, 302 E College Ave, Kouts. 219.405.1452. koutsevents.com. This flat and fast 5K walk/run kicks off the annual Kouts Pork Fest.
Valpo Night Ride
AUG. 25, 8-9:30 p.m. check-in/registration; 10 p.m. ride, Butterfield Family Pavilion, Evans Ave. & Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. 219.462.5144. valpoparks.org. Participants can cycle under the stars during this safe, 15-mile night ride that begins and ends at the Butterfield Family Pavilion. Riders will enjoy a mid-ride snack at Valparaiso's Central Park Plaza and an after-ride party at the pavilion.
10,000 Meters at Sunset
AUG. 26, 7:30 a.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. A Calumet Region Striders Gold Cup Race and XYZ Trail Series Race, this 10K trail run winds through the Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
Circuit Training
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Thursdays, LaPorte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St. Door K, Michigan City. 219.221.4055. lpymca.org. For all ages and fitness levels, this program is designed to improve strength and muscle tone with a circuit of strength training machines and free weights in the weight room.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Anytime Fitness St. John, 10845 Maple Lane, St. John. 219.365.2511. facebook.com/anytimefitnessstjohn. This high-energy cycling class is designed to get the heart pumping.
Water Workout
ONGOING, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Mondays-Fridays, 1-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., Hammond. 219.853.6378. gohammond.com. This aerobic class offers low-impact movements in water.