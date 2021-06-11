FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Munster Rotary Run-A-Round

JUNE 12, 8:15 a.m., Munster High School Football Field, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. runsignup.com. This 5K run and walk will begin at the football field and include paved roads. Registration closes at 6 p.m. June 11. Special pricing for families of four.

Burn It to Earn It — 3 Mile Fun Run/Walk

JUNE 16, 6 p.m. Valparaiso Events, 150 W. Lincolnway No. 1006, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Company, Valparaiso Events and Mizuno Footwear for a 3-mile fun run or walk followed by raffle drawings for all registered participants. Mizuno will have shoes to test out during the run. Spend your evening exploring downtown Valparaiso after the race.

Father’s Day 5K