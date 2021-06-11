FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Munster Rotary Run-A-Round
JUNE 12, 8:15 a.m., Munster High School Football Field, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. runsignup.com. This 5K run and walk will begin at the football field and include paved roads. Registration closes at 6 p.m. June 11. Special pricing for families of four.
Burn It to Earn It — 3 Mile Fun Run/Walk
JUNE 16, 6 p.m. Valparaiso Events, 150 W. Lincolnway No. 1006, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Company, Valparaiso Events and Mizuno Footwear for a 3-mile fun run or walk followed by raffle drawings for all registered participants. Mizuno will have shoes to test out during the run. Spend your evening exploring downtown Valparaiso after the race.
Father’s Day 5K
JUNE 20, 7:30 a.m. Countryside Park, 5250 W. U.S. 6, Portage. runsignup.com. This is event No. 6 in the Race the Region Series. There will be a modified time trial format for this race that will allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Should COVID restrictions be relaxed, a mass race start may be possible on race day and all would start at 7:30 a.m. with post-race activities on site at 8:30 a.m.
Sprint
ONGOING, 1-1:30 p.m., Mondays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. This class involves high-intensity interval training on a bike. It's a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limits.
Power Hour
ONGOING, 7:00-7:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This circuit/interval class will keep you challenged with different exercises each week. There will be three rows of circuits. Each round will have a cardio, strength and balance/core component and will primarily work the same muscle group.