FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues, as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

23rd annual St. Paul 5K Spirit Run

AUGUST 22nd, 8 a.m. St. Paul School, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K begins in the school parking lot and loops through Old Oak, Manchester Meadows and Mistwood subdivisions. There will be a rolling start for the race for runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants between 8-9:30 a.m. The course will remain open until 10 a.m. Participants much follow all CDC safe distance guidelines.

Wolf Lake Labor Day Bike Ride

SEPTEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., sign up at Environmental Education Center Parking Lot, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond. wolflakeinitiative.org. Register online by August 28 to participate in this free 20-mile bi-state bike ride. It will include frequent stops along the way and riders will enjoy all parts of the watershed. The ride is part of the 17th annual Active Living Faire at Wolf Lake that will also feature a fishing clinic from 8-11 a.m.

World Trade Center Stair Climb