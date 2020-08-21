FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues, as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
23rd annual St. Paul 5K Spirit Run
AUGUST 22nd, 8 a.m. St. Paul School, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K begins in the school parking lot and loops through Old Oak, Manchester Meadows and Mistwood subdivisions. There will be a rolling start for the race for runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants between 8-9:30 a.m. The course will remain open until 10 a.m. Participants much follow all CDC safe distance guidelines.
Wolf Lake Labor Day Bike Ride
SEPTEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., sign up at Environmental Education Center Parking Lot, 2405 Calumet Ave., Hammond. wolflakeinitiative.org. Register online by August 28 to participate in this free 20-mile bi-state bike ride. It will include frequent stops along the way and riders will enjoy all parts of the watershed. The ride is part of the 17th annual Active Living Faire at Wolf Lake that will also feature a fishing clinic from 8-11 a.m.
World Trade Center Stair Climb
SEPTEMBER 11, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This event honors the heroes of 9/11 and each participant is given the name of one of the 412 emergency workers who lost their lives on 9/11/01. The tower climb includes 1,980 stairs — 40 times up and down the 50 steps in the Lake County Fairgrounds Grandstand. It takes about 45 minutes at a casual pace. This year participants will be limited to help with social distancing and groups will be split into two sides, starting at one of five time slots. There is a registration discount for the first 50 police, firefightrs, EMTs and nurses.
Senior Fitness Class
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Full Spectrum 24/7 Fitness, 1516 North Main St. Crown Point. 219.213.2375. fullspectrumgym.com. This group fitness class for seniors is one of the benefits of the Silver Sneakers program, a membership program that is covered by Medicare to encourage seniors to stay active and healthy.
HITT
ONGOING, 5:15-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Plan on a post-work visit to the Y to end your day on a good note. This 45-minute workout is a high intensity cardio training class.
Group cycling
ONGOING, 5:15-5:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a group environment free from weather & traffic. Class is open to all levels and free to members.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.