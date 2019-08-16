Well Walker’s Fitness Session
AUG. 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219-392-1700. comhs.org. This is a free exercise class that focuses on the mind, body and spirit. You will concentrate on breathing, relaxation techniques and range of motion, including balance and flexibility. Wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes and be ready to get moving.
Pickleball Social
AUG. 23, 6-8 p.m., H-F Racquetball & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. All ages and levels are welcome. If you’ve been wanting to try out the sport, this is a perfect opportunity. All equipment is provided and pizza and pop are included for $15 per person. Register by Aug. 20.
Tour de La Porte
AUG. 23-25, Cummings Lodge, 250 Grangemouth Road, LaPorte. tourdelaporte.org. This multiday event has a number of activities to participate in with all proceeds directly assisting cancer patients. Events include a half-marathon, 10K run, 5K run, 5K non-competitive walk, 5K trail run, 5K trail walk, mini TDK kids fun run, cycling event. Register for one event or more. Discounted pricing for multiple events.
Fall Adult Softball League
SEPT. 2-OCT. 20. Highland Parks and Recreation. 219.838.0114. Deposits are due today. Men’s teams are Sunday Double Headers (16 spots, 5:30-9:30 p.m.), Monday Double Headers (eight spots, 6:30-10:30 p.m.), Wednesday Double Headers (eight spots, 6:30-10:30 p.m.) and Tuesday/Thursday (16 spots, 6:30-10:30 p.m.). Co-Rec Teams are Monday/Wednesday (16 spots, 6:30-10:30 p.m.), Tuesday Double Headers (eight spots, 6:30-10:30 p.m.) and Thursday Double Headers (eight spots, 6:30-10:30 p.m.).
FUNctional Flow
ONGOING, 8-8:40 a.m. Tuesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will focus on improving balance, agility, coordination, strength, flexibility and endurance, which will help you function effectively and efficiently throughout each day.
City Yoga
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hobart Community Center, 111 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. 219.942.2489. cityofhobart.org. During the summer, there’s an additional yoga session outside in the bandshell at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. If you’re a city of Hobart employee (or spouse of employee), it’s free.
Free Meditation in the Park
ONGOING 10-11 a.m., Saturdays, Schererville Parks & Recreation Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530. www.schererville.org. Kick off your weekend with a feeling of zen after a session of outdoor meditation.
Lansing Country Club Public Golf
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Lansing Country Club, 18600 Wentworth Ave., Lansing. 708.474.7550. lanscc.com. Plan a day on the course of this 175-acre golf and fishing club with a challenging 18-hole course with water on 15 of the 18 holes.