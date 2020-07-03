FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes or attendance may be limited due to COVID-19.
4th of July Blast 5K & Lit’l Firecrakcer 2K run/walk
JULY 4, 7:30, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The annual race with have a new layout through downtown Valparaiso. Because of COVID-19, there will be a rolling start for the 5K race allowing runners to start individually or in small groups at designated times between 7:30-9 a.m. Select a 15-minute start time when registering. Race course remains open until 10 a.m. and a new parade will follow at 10 a.m. The Firecracker 2K fun run/walk will start and finish at the starting line of the 5K and begin at 9:10 a.m. Participants can start between 9:10-9:20 a.m. The 2K is non-competitive and not timed. There will be no on-site registration. All registration will be done online and online registration will remain open on race day until 8:30 a.m. or until the cap of 400 participants has been reached. Pre-race packet pick-up will be available today until 6 p.m. at Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 Lincolnway in Valparaiso.
Running Wild for the Zoo 5K
JULY 12, 9 a.m., Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City. runsignup.com. Participants will receive a pass for for zoo admission that can be used anytime. Parking is free. Because of social distancing guidelines, a limit of 75 people will be allowed in the zoo at a time.
Wolf Lake rentals
ONGOING, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily weather permitting. 2324 Calumet Avenue, Hammond. 219.655.5212. hammondportauthority.com. Rentals have re-opened at Wolf Lake, which is operated by the Hammond Port Authority. Get your exercise and enjoy the outdoors on a canoe, kayak, paddle boat or paddle board, available for just $10 per hour with life vest and oars included. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by and adult and all boats must be in by 7 p.m.
Crossroads YMCA virtual exercise classes
ONLINE at crymca.org. If you’re not yet comfortable heading out for group classes, check out the virtual group exercise classes posted on the Crossroads YMCA website. The videos include cardio, strength and mind-body as well as special workouts for seniors.
Land and aqua classes at Fitness Pointe
ONGOING. Staring July 6, fitness classes will enter phase 1. Only members can sign up and classes are not available to class pass holders and guests. Participants are limited in the large studio, lap pool and therapy pool. Reservations for classes can be placed 24 hours in advance at fitnesspointe.org by clicking the “group exercise scheduler” button or calling Fitness Pointe at 219-924-5348.
