FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

4th of July Blast 5K & Lit’l Firecrakcer 2K run/walk

JULY 4, 7:30, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The annual race with have a new layout through downtown Valparaiso. Because of COVID-19, there will be a rolling start for the 5K race allowing runners to start individually or in small groups at designated times between 7:30-9 a.m. Select a 15-minute start time when registering. Race course remains open until 10 a.m. and a new parade will follow at 10 a.m. The Firecracker 2K fun run/walk will start and finish at the starting line of the 5K and begin at 9:10 a.m. Participants can start between 9:10-9:20 a.m. The 2K is non-competitive and not timed. There will be no on-site registration. All registration will be done online and online registration will remain open on race day until 8:30 a.m. or until the cap of 400 participants has been reached. Pre-race packet pick-up will be available today until 6 p.m. at Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 Lincolnway in Valparaiso.