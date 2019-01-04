Hyper Kick & Strength
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Inspired by martial arts, this energetic program draws from a wide array of disciplines — such as karate, boxing, taekwondo, tai chi and muay thai. Participants will strike, punch, kick and kata those calories to superior fitness.
New Wave Strength Swim Class
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Center, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Illinois. 708.755.1351. chparkdistrict.net. Participants can workout in the water with sprint bells, noodles and resistance tubing with a burst of cardio and power moves during this aquatic workout.
Roll & Recovery
ONGOING, 7-7:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Using a foam roller can help improve flexibility, function and performance, as well as reduce injuries. A stretching session will follow to enhance flexibility.
Strength & Core
ONGOING, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, MWM Fitness, 103 North Main St., Crown Point. 219.689.1106. mwmfitness.com. Participants can build muscle and strengthen their core at this class.
Yoga at the Civic
JAN. 4-JUNE 7, 8 a.m., Mondays & Fridays, La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. 219.326.9600. cityoflaporte.com. Led by a certified instructor. this yoga class combines flexibility, strength training and balance to help soothe the mind and lower stress levels.
Couch to Foot Pursuit 5K Training
JAN. 5-FEB. 23, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org. A Road Runners Club of America-certified coach and experienced trail runner, as well as seasoned guest runners, will train participants for the Foot Pursuit 5K held on March 2. No prior running experience is necessary. Proceeds will benefit the Porter County Chapter of the American Red Cross and The Timothy Hecht Scholarship Fun.
Pancake Free Fun Run/Walk
JAN. 6, 7:30 a.m., Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. exmico.com. Anyone interested in achieving their goal of finishing a 5K, half-marathon, full-marathon, losing weight or moving in 2019 is welcome to attend this kick-off event, featuring a chance to meet coaches and ask questions about training programs, as well as participate in a fun run/walk and enjoy pancakes.
Adult Winter Volleyball Happy Hour League
BEGINS JAN. 11, State of the Art Ignite Elite Volleyball Courts, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.661.2272. crownpoint.in.gov. Adults can compete in Tuesday and Friday night happy hour leagues, featuring women's and coed leagues, with weekly matches. JAN. 8: Registration deadline.