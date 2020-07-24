FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

It is recommended to verify information with venues as dates/hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
St. John Fest 5K and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk
AUGUST 1, 7:45 a.m., 9400 W. Wicker Ave., St. John. runsignup.com. This race has been rescheduled from an earlier date due to COVID-19 and will be open to youths and adults for the 5K or 1 mile run or walk. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is $10 for youth (age 13 and under) and $25 for adult (age 14 and older). Packet pick-up available on August 1st from 6:45 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.
Porter Fire’s Stop, Drop and Run 5K
AUGUST 1, 8 a.m., Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. runsignup.com. Help raise funds to continue to outfit the department’s new fire engine with needed equipment. A portion of the funds will also go to the Warren “Skip” Highwood Memorial Foundation, an organization that awards scholarships to individuals pursuing a career in emergency services as well as annual sponsoring a child attending Hoosier Burn Camp. The race may feature 15-minute rolling start times to avoid crowds at the start lines. If so, there will be timing mats at the starting time. Strollers and dogs (that are current on shots, on a six-foot leash and friendly) are welcome.
Run Your Sox Off Virtual Race for Charity
AUGUST 6-9, anytime, anywhere. mlb.com/whitesox. To celebrate the return of White Sox baseball, the team is holding the first ever Run Your Sox Off virtual race. All proceeds benefit the White Sox Charities and the Guaranteed Rate Foundation. Run a 5K or 10K or do a 1-mile walk during race days August 6-9 on your “home field.” Participants are encouraged to create a course close to home to allow for social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC. Register online to receive a White Sox Home Run Chain Finisher’s Medal, White Sox Change the Game flag, White Sox bandana (doubles as a light-weight face covering) and Virtual Finisher’s Certificate.
Cardio Kick
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Wednesdays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi. This is a plyometric fat burning class. Weighted bars, and a mat are used for push-ups and planks.
Aqua Toning
ONGOING, 8:30–9:15 a.m, Mondays, Wednesdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This class is designed to strengthen your core and help with balance by using grounded and anchored movements in the water. It is free to members. Book on the Myzone App.
Yoga in the Park
ONGOING, 6-7:00 p.m., Mondays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Class hosted by Griffith Family YMCA and held outdoors at Central Park, Pine and Broad Streets in Griffith. Get outside for some fresh air and a social distance yoga session.
