FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

It is recommended to verify information with venues as dates/hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

St. John Fest 5K and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk

AUGUST 1, 7:45 a.m., 9400 W. Wicker Ave., St. John. runsignup.com. This race has been rescheduled from an earlier date due to COVID-19 and will be open to youths and adults for the 5K or 1 mile run or walk. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is $10 for youth (age 13 and under) and $25 for adult (age 14 and older). Packet pick-up available on August 1st from 6:45 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Porter Fire’s Stop, Drop and Run 5K

AUGUST 1, 8 a.m., Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. runsignup.com. Help raise funds to continue to outfit the department’s new fire engine with needed equipment. A portion of the funds will also go to the Warren “Skip” Highwood Memorial Foundation, an organization that awards scholarships to individuals pursuing a career in emergency services as well as annual sponsoring a child attending Hoosier Burn Camp. The race may feature 15-minute rolling start times to avoid crowds at the start lines. If so, there will be timing mats at the starting time. Strollers and dogs (that are current on shots, on a six-foot leash and friendly) are welcome.