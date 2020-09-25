FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, pre-registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Christmas Without Cancer virtual 5K

SEPTEMBER 19-26, any time during the 9/19-9/26 time frame, anywhere. Christmas Without Cancer is a non-profit that provides Christmas presents, gift cards for gas, groceries, medications and more for families in the Chicago Southland area facing cancer to help them better enjoy the season. This year the race is shifting to a virtual event to help keep everyone safe. The 5K virtual fun/walk can be done any time from 9/19 through 9/26. Participants can post their own results online.

Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K

SEPTEMBER 26, 8 a.m. Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. runsignup.com. The Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K supports suicide prevention and there will be a guest speaker, Dr. Lisa Gold at the event. Register online or by calling 219-769-8803.

I Am the Storm distance challenge