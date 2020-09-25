FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, pre-registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Christmas Without Cancer virtual 5K
SEPTEMBER 19-26, any time during the 9/19-9/26 time frame, anywhere. Christmas Without Cancer is a non-profit that provides Christmas presents, gift cards for gas, groceries, medications and more for families in the Chicago Southland area facing cancer to help them better enjoy the season. This year the race is shifting to a virtual event to help keep everyone safe. The 5K virtual fun/walk can be done any time from 9/19 through 9/26. Participants can post their own results online.
Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K
SEPTEMBER 26, 8 a.m. Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. runsignup.com. The Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K supports suicide prevention and there will be a guest speaker, Dr. Lisa Gold at the event. Register online or by calling 219-769-8803.
I Am the Storm distance challenge
SEPTEMBER 22-DECEMBER 31, any time, anywhere. runsignup.com. Register for either the 5K run/walk or the 100 mile distance challenge. The event is a celebration of strength and ability to overcome obstacles and challenge mountains that lie before us. Participants are invited to run in honor of a friend of loved one or celebrate a victory over cancer or other health challenges or abuse. Race swag will be mailed and event will happen virtually.
Zumba
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m., Mondays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi.com. The Zumba program uses Latin rhythms and easy to follow dance moves to create a one of a kind work out. This is a 50-minute calorie burning, body energizing, dance fitness party.
Lap swim
ONGOING, 4:45-7:55 a.m. Mondays - Friday, 6:30 a.m.-8:55 a.m. Saturdays, 6:30-10:55 a.m. Sundays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Begin your morning with an invigorating swim during this open lap time.
Boot camp
ONGOING, 6:00-6:45 a.m, Tuesdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Enlist in this boot camp class and you will be tested by performing cardio and strength-building drills using your body weight and other various pieces of equipment.
Restorative Yoga
ONGOING, 6:30-7:10 a.m. Wednesday. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class uses props and postures to restore and heal the over-stressed, distracted body/mind as well as breath and body work to open areas such as the back, hips and shoulders while reducing stress and promoting healing. Wear loose comfortable clothing.
