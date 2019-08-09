Core and More
ONGOING, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219-845.1507. crymca.org. Strengthen your abs and lower back while toning your entire core. A variety of exercises and equipment will be used to tighten your core, followed by a full-body stretching routine.
Pilates4Core
ONGOING, 6:30-7:10 p.m., Thursdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will target and aid in re-shaping the muscles of the abs, back and hips. Participants will use a variety of props (i.e. towels, bands, balls, etc.) while using Pilates and Core Training Movements.
Step Aerobics
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m., Mondays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Step back in time to enjoy one of the YMCA’s classic fitness classes. This low-impact class with up-tempo music is great for burning extra calories.
Canoe Rentals at Wolf Lake
ONGOING, Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2100 Calumet Avenue, Hammond. 219.937.7942. hammondportauthority.com/activities/paddling/. Hourly rental is $10. Rentals are available weather permitting from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.daily and price includes life vest and oars. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Turbokick
ONGOING, 5-5:55 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org.
This class will have you working through high and moderate intervals of simple kickboxing moves and will conclude with strength training.
Hydro Strength
ONGOING, 5-5:50 p.m., Tuesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive,Chesterton. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class is a gentle way to strengthen each muscle group without the bounce. Equipment is used in a way where you utilize your entire body throughout each movement.
Sunrise Yoga
ONGOING, 6:15-7:15 a.m., Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Start your day off right with outdoor yoga. This class will meet on the outdoor terrace on second floor.
39th Annual Rotary Ramble 5K Run/Walk
AUGUST 10, 8 a.m. DeMotte Elementary School, 1000 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. runsignup.com. This relatively flat course if great for runners of all ages and experience. Door prizes and refreshments after the race. It’s also part of DeMotte’s Touch of Dutch festival and parade and festivities follow the race at 10:00 a.m.