H2O Moves
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Designed by the Arthritis Foundation for those with impaired joint strength, range of motion, or other physical challenges, the goal of this aquatic class is to increase the participants' range of motion for everyday living.
Step Aerobics
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. With up-tempo music, this classic, low-impact class helps burn extra calories.
Yoga Fusion
ONGOING, 8:05-8:55 a.m., 7-7:40 p.m. Monday, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Focused on a deeper connection between the body and the core, this class offers a mixture of Vinyasa Yoga, Yogilates, dance conditioning techniques and meditation.
Zumba
ONGOING, call or visit the website for dates and times, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. Fun and energizing, this class fuses Latin rhythms with easy-to-follow dance movies.
26th Annual Gallery Gallop
MAY 11, 6:30 p.m., Lake Street Beach, Gary. runsignup.com. This 26th annual gallop will feature an 8.5K run and a 3K non-competitive walk. Proceeds benefit local community, art and improvement projects.
MOMentum 5K Run
MAY 11, 9 a.m., Coffee Creek Watershed, 178 E. Sidewalk Road, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This event includes a 5K run/walk, a 1-mile kids' fun run and a 1-mile moms' stroller run/walk, plus music, vendors, a raffle, a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist. Proceeds benefit Emma’s Footprints.
Stop the Stigma 5K Run
MAY 11, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill Farms, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Participants can join the Interact Clubs of Portage High School, Valparaiso High School and LaPorte High School for a chip-timed 5K run/walk on a cross country style course. Proceeds benefit Mental Health America.
Run Like a Mother 5K
MAY 12, 8 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. A celebration of moms, this 5K run/walk and 2K fun run/walk is followed by breakfast with mimosas, a DJ and more. Strollers are welcome and donations of laundry detergent, diapers and pull-ups, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes, shampoo and conditioner, body wash and toothpaste are appreciated.