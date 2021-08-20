FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Faithful 5K Run and 1-Mile Family Fun Walk

AUGUST 21, 8 a.m., 301 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka. runsignup.com. This timed race takes you along Mishawaka’s scenic riverwalk beginning at the Battell Park Bandshell. A family-friendly walk takes place at 9 a.m.

Tour de LaPorte

AUGUST 21-22. 6:30 a.m. Events start and end at Cummings Lodge, 350 Grangemouth Road, LaPorte. runsignup.com. Join in for one of several events in this long-running event presented by the LaPorte County Family YMCA. On Aug. 21 you can participate in the half-marathon, beginning at 6:30 a.m., the 5K, starting at 7:30 a.m., the 5K Non-Competitive Walk or the Mini TDL Obstacle Course at 9:30 a.m. The cycling event takes place on Aug. 22 with start times for different groups: 100 & 60 mile groups at 6:30 a.m., 40 mile group at 7:30 a.m., 25 & 15 mile group at 8:30 a.m. and a 5 mile casual group.

Extra Mile & New Balance Brew Tour