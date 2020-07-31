FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

St. John Fest fun run/walk

AUGUST 1, 7:45 a.m., 9400 W. Wicker Ave., St. John. runsignup.com. This race has been rescheduled from an earlier date due to COVID-19 and will be open to youths and adults for the 5K or one-mile run or walk. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is $10 for youth (age 13 and under) and $25 for adult (age 14 and older). Packet pic-up available on Aug. 1 from 6:45-7:30 a.m.

Run Your Sox Off

AUGUST 6-9, anytime, anywhere. mlb.com/whitesox. To celebrate the return of White Sox baseball, the team is holding the first ever Run Your Sox Off virtual race. All proceeds benefit the White Sox Charities and the Guaranteed Rate Foundation. Run a 5K, 10K or do a 1-mile walk during race days August 6-9 on your “home field.” Participants are encouraged to create a course close to home to allow for social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC. Register online to receive a White Sox Home Run Chain Finisher’s Medal, White Sox Change the Game flag, White Sox bandana (doubles as a light-weight face covering) and Virtual Finisher’s Certificate.

PR 5K