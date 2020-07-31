FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
St. John Fest fun run/walk
AUGUST 1, 7:45 a.m., 9400 W. Wicker Ave., St. John. runsignup.com. This race has been rescheduled from an earlier date due to COVID-19 and will be open to youths and adults for the 5K or one-mile run or walk. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult. Registration is $10 for youth (age 13 and under) and $25 for adult (age 14 and older). Packet pic-up available on Aug. 1 from 6:45-7:30 a.m.
Run Your Sox Off
AUGUST 6-9, anytime, anywhere. mlb.com/whitesox. To celebrate the return of White Sox baseball, the team is holding the first ever Run Your Sox Off virtual race. All proceeds benefit the White Sox Charities and the Guaranteed Rate Foundation. Run a 5K, 10K or do a 1-mile walk during race days August 6-9 on your “home field.” Participants are encouraged to create a course close to home to allow for social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC. Register online to receive a White Sox Home Run Chain Finisher’s Medal, White Sox Change the Game flag, White Sox bandana (doubles as a light-weight face covering) and Virtual Finisher’s Certificate.
PR 5K
AUGUST 9, 7:30 a.m. Dogwood Park, corner of 23rd Street and 1100, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race #8 in the Race the Region series. Follow “Race the Region” page on Facebook for updates. This flat course will be a great opportunity to run your PR. Race features custom finishers medals, timing mats at starting line and chip timing for finish results, live results via text and a results kiosk. Awards for overall and age groups.
Water Walking/Jogging
ONGOING, 7:00 a.m, Tuesday and Thursday. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Walk your way to fitness while having the benefit of the buoyancy of water in this beginner-level class. Book on the Myzone App.
Bench Blast
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Mondays and Fridays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi. This is a plyometric fat burning class. Weighted bars and a mat are used for push-ups and planks.
Step Interval
ONGOING, 4:20-4:50 p.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Get your cardio workout and upper body training in one class. Class consists of warm-up, a cardio workout consisting of intervals of steps and upper body strength training with dumbbells, bars or bands and abdominal work. Book on Myzone App.
Aqua II
ONGOING, 9-9:40 a.m. Monday. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. These classes incorporate a wide variety of class formats (aerobic to toning), with or without water equipment (resistance cuffs, noodles, etc.) and a range from shallow to deep water. Group land and aqua classes are currently available to members only.
