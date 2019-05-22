All About Arms
ONGOING, 6:10-6:40 p.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219-750-1082. crymca.org. Participants can tone their upper body during this weekly workout.
Tabata
ONGOING, 7-7:35 p.m. Mondays, Excuse Free Fitness, 18725 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. 708-957-6099. excusefreefitness.com. This total body workout focuses on high intensity interval training or HIIT, with 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds of each exercise.
Great Futures 5K
MAY 25, 7:45 a.m. kids' fun run; 8 a.m., 5K run, Duneland Boys & Girls Club, 521 W. 1100 N., Chesterton. runsignup.com. This race features a 5K run and a half-mile kids' fun run.
The Paws and People Color Hustle
MAY 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219-230-6048. pawsnpeople.org. This 5K color run will benefit Paws & People.
Wolf Lake Bi-State Wetlands, Wind & Water Festival
MAY 25-26, Wolf Lake Park Pavilion. 2938 S. Calumet Ave., Hammond. William Powers State Fish and Wildlife Area, 12949 S. Ave. 0, Chicago. 219-933-7149 or 312-220-0120. wolflakeinitiative.org. A celebration of the local wetlands, this two-day fest will feature a fishing clinic, a rowing demonstration, nature hikes, kite flying, a bike ride and more.
Memorial Day Trail Run Xtreme 12K Run
MAY 27, 8 a.m., Imagination Glen, 2190 N. St. Road 149, Portage. runsignup.com. A Memorial Day cookout will follow this 12K trail race. Proceeds benefit Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter and the Outback Trail.
Piloxing
JUNE 4-JULY 9, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Eisenhower Fitness and Community Center, 2550 178th St., Lansing. 708-474-8552. lanoakparkdistrict.org. A mix of Pilates and boxing moves, this centric interval workout blends the power, speed and agility of boxing with the sculpting and flexibility of Pilates. MAY 28: Registration deadline.
Adult Summer Sand Volleyball
JUNE 4-AUG. 7, Tuesday co-ed and women's division, Wednesday co-ed, Sauerman Woods Park, 1000 E. South St., Crown Point. 219-661-2272. crownpoint.in.gov. Adults can compete in Tuesday and Wednesday night outdoor leagues, featuring co-ed and women's divisions, for nine weeks of matches and tournament competition. JUNE 1: Registration deadline.