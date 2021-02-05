FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events (

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K

FEBRUARY 6, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a twist on the pajama run that goes through the streets and neighborhoods of Crown Point. Come in your jammies and find doughnuts waiting on the course and after the run.

Valentine’s 5K RunWalk

FEBRUARY 7, 9 a.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 North Campbell St., Valparaiso. run signup.com. This 5K course takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park with rolling hills. The race finished on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. There will not be onsite registration. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance. There are no pre-or post-race activities due to COVID-19. The race will have rolling start times and runners will start individually or in all groups of associated participants of family members or participants that live together.

Frosty 5 5K or 5 Mile Run