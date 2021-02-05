FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events (

 Skip to main content
Valentine's 5K Run in Valpo

Runners take off during a past Valentine's 5K. This year's gets underway Feb. 7 in Valparaiso. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K

FEBRUARY 6, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a twist on the pajama run that goes through the streets and neighborhoods of Crown Point. Come in your jammies and find doughnuts waiting on the course and after the run.

Valentine’s 5K RunWalk

FEBRUARY 7, 9 a.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 North Campbell St., Valparaiso. run signup.com. This 5K course takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park with rolling hills. The race finished on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. There will not be onsite registration. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance. There are no pre-or post-race activities due to COVID-19. The race will have rolling start times and runners will start individually or in all groups of associated participants of family members or participants that live together.

Frosty 5 5K or 5 Mile Run

FEBRUARY 13, 10 a.m. Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. 574.295.7275. runsignup.com. This 12th annual run is on a scenic cross country-style course that starts at Studebaker Park Pavilion and follows the River Green Trail along the Elkhart River and into the local neighborhoods. Both the 5K and 5M courses are on a combo of paved roads and trail.

Deep Water Running

ONGOING, 8–8:45 a.m. Mondays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Getting in the water is a great way to get a workout in. This class offers a low-impact, high-intensity workout by running in water.

Med (Meditation) Yoga

ONGOING, 7-7:40 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, 6:30-7:10 a.m. on Wednesdays and 7:30-8:10 a.m. on Saturdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a beginning Hatha Yoga class that promotes inner peace and balance through breath and meditation. Reserve your class 24 hours in advance online or by phone.

Open Bowling

ONGOING, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-Noon Wednesdays, 1:30-11 p.m. Saturdays. (Call ahead on Sundays as times vary). Lynwood Bowl, 2581 Glenwood-Lansing Road, Lynwood. 708-895-6633. lynwoodbowlingcenter.com. Shake off the winter blues and spend some time lacing up the bowling shoes and working on throwing some strikes. When the snow is piling up and you want to keep warm, there is a bowling lane calling your name. Head in to play a few games during their daily open bowling times.

