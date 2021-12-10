FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Festivus 5K Run
DECEMBER 11, 8:30 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 101 Broadway, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This race is the 12th in the Race the Region Series. It is a flat 5K through downtown Chesterton. Get a fun ugly-sweater design shirt with registration while supplies last. Packet pick-up and race day registration opens on race morning at 7 a.m. Awards presented starting at 9:30 a.m. or immediately after the last finisher.
Santa Run, Walk & Ride
DECEMBER 18, 8:30 a.m., St. Mary’s School, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This event dates back to 1982 and is a 5K run and 1-mile walk that is a non-timed event for everyone, no matter your ability. It’s simply to spread holiday cheer with other Santas in full Santa outfits and other festive holiday wear for a walk or run down Main Street. Robin Rock, host of 93.9 LITE FM will be there. Meet Santa, enjoy music by a DJ and selfie booths. Pizza will be sold by Carriage Court Pizza and non-perishables will be collected for families in need. Cost through 12/17 is $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under (age 3 and under is free). Shirts are an extra $15 through December 8.
Christmas Lights Run
DECEMBER 21, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This is a 3-mile night-time run past some amazing lights displays. Entry includes pizza and soft drinks. Cost is $10 for all ages Shirts are an extra $15 and must be ordered by December 8.
Deep Water
ONGOING, 6-6:40 p.m., Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a non-impact aerobics class using water equipment such as noodles, buoyancy belts and resistance cuffs. Buoyancy belts are provided. No swimming skills required.
Power Hour
ONGOING, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This circuit/interval class will keep you challenged with different exercises each week. There will be three rows of circuits. Each round will have a cardio, strength & balance/core component and will primarily work the same muscle group.
Tae Bo Fitness
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m.-10:20 a.m. Fridays, 6:00-6:50 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8:00-8:50 a.m. Saturdays. GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. The Tae Bo exercise program was created to challenge participants on many levels. Tae Bo combines the aspects of boxing and martial arts with the rhythm of dance. Have fun while improving your strength, agility and cardiovascular health. Tae Bo is for every fitness level, it can get you started or take you to the next level.