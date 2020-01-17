F.L.E.E. (Functional Living Exercises for Everyone)
ONGOING, 11-11:40 a.m., Mondays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class incorporates exercises to strengthen your muscles, as well as improve balance, coordination, posture and agility. Props such as light hand weights, balls and bands will be utilized for best results.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 5:15-6 a.m. Mondays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a group environment free from weather & traffic. Class is open to all levels.
Les Mills tone
ONGOING, 9-9:55 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. A low-impact option great for all fitness levels uses the tubes and optional hand weights to define your muscles and increase your balance. Best of all, you finish feeling thoroughly rejuvenated.
Chi Balance
ONGOING, 10:10-11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is a beginner class, which focuses on balance, breath-work and relaxation for maximum energy (Chi) and health. Appropriate for all ages. Wear loose clothes.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Thursdays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life. This class will provide the tools to improve in the areas, including coordination, posture and range of motion.
Open Bowling
ONGOING, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, call ahead on Saturday and Sunday as times vary. Lynwood Bowl, 2581 Glenwood-Lansing Road, Lynwood, Ill. 708.895.6633. If the weather outside is frightful, get inside and brush up on your bowling skills during open bowling time at Lynwood Bowl.
Cardio Tennis
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m., Mondays. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfraquestandfitness.com. Come out and try this new group activity featuring drills to give players of all abilities an ultimate high-energy workout. Includes a warm-up, cardio workout and cool-down phases. To register call 708.799.1323, ext. 1180.
Skin Cancer Screenings
Thursdays by appointment. Community Health Care System, Dr. B. Chhabra’s office, 6375 U.S. 6, Portage. 219.761.3196. If you’ve noticed an unusual spot on your skin, don’t wait. Get it checked out. Free screenings are available by appointment. Physician will examine any questionable area of the body to look for indications of cancer or precancerous conditions.