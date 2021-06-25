FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Creekside Duathlon

JUNE 26, 8 a.m. Trailyard, 2551 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This cross-country style duathlon includes a 5K cross-country run followed by a 10K mountain bike ride. Event check-in at 7 a.m. and packet pickup is that morning from 7 to 8 a.m.

FootLoose 5K

JUNE 26, 10 a.m. Lakeland Park, 1200 Lakeland Park Road, Burns Harbor. runsignup.com. This 5K walk/run celebrates the 1980s and invites participants to wear neon colors, leg warmers, headbands and style their hair nice and high. Rolling start times will be used for this race, and there is no after-event.

Burn It to Earn It - 3 Mile Fun Run/Walk

JUNE 30, 6 p.m. Valparaiso Events, 150 W. Lincolnway No. 1006, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Company, Valparaiso Events and Saucony for a 3-mile fun run or walk. Check out Saucony’s Endorphin Shift, Speed and Pro shoes. After the race, spend your evening exploring downtown Valparaiso.