FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

What the Hill Half Marathon and 5K

MAY 23, 8 a.m., Coffee Creek Amphitheater, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race number five in the Race the Region series. Rolling start times will be utilized to allow for a safe race environment. Runners will start individually or in small groups of associated participants during designated times. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance on May 21 and 22 at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There will be water stops for the half marathon.

COVID-19 Frontline Heroes 5K Run/Walk

MAY 30, 9 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie/Lake County Parks, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. Run signup.com/firstresonderhero5k. This run & walk is to honor and thank COVID-19 frontline workers and is sponsored by the Indian Community, Indian Medical Association of NWI, Chinmaya Mission and IACC. There will be on-site registration beginning at 7 a.m. and complimentary registration for age 80+. Strollers are permitted. Water stops on course. Complimentary refreshments after race.