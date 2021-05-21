FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
What the Hill Half Marathon and 5K
MAY 23, 8 a.m., Coffee Creek Amphitheater, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race number five in the Race the Region series. Rolling start times will be utilized to allow for a safe race environment. Runners will start individually or in small groups of associated participants during designated times. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance on May 21 and 22 at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There will be water stops for the half marathon.
COVID-19 Frontline Heroes 5K Run/Walk
MAY 30, 9 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie/Lake County Parks, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. Run signup.com/firstresonderhero5k. This run & walk is to honor and thank COVID-19 frontline workers and is sponsored by the Indian Community, Indian Medical Association of NWI, Chinmaya Mission and IACC. There will be on-site registration beginning at 7 a.m. and complimentary registration for age 80+. Strollers are permitted. Water stops on course. Complimentary refreshments after race.
Burn It to Earn It 3-Mile Fun Run/Walk - Altra Running
JUNE 2, 6 p.m., Valparaiso Events, 150 W Lincolnway #1006, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join Extra Mile Fitness Company, Valparaiso Events, Theragun and Altra Running for a 3-mile fun run or walk followed by raffles. Bring a change of clothes and spend the evening enjoying downtown Valparaiso’s restaurants and bars. All ages welcome.
Extra Mile Youth Running Camp
JUNE 3-24, 6 p.m. Valparaiso Parks Department, Forest Park Shelter House, 564 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Sign up your kids for this youth running camp for ages 5-12 happening on Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m. for four weeks starting June 3rd. The four-week youth running camp introduces youth to running and track throwing events in a safe and fun environment. Campers will have four weeks of training practices and will compete in the Extra Mile 1-Mile Challenge Race on Thursday, July 8.
LaPorte County Family YMCA 41st Annual Triathlon
JUNE 5, 8 a.m., Soldiers Memorial Park at the Stone Lake Beach House, 350 Grangemouth Rd., LaPorte. runsignup.com. This race is a quarter-mile lake swim, a 12.4 mile bike and 3.4 mile run. Swimmers will be assigned a wave on race day. Swim cap color will determine wave you’re designated in. Bike helmets are mandatory. Course map at lpymca.org/special-events/triathlon.
BodyFlow
ONGOING, 6-6:45 a.m., Fridays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. BODYFLOW® is a new yoga class for anyone and everyone. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.
POUNDÂ
ONGOING, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. POUNDÂ is the world’s first cardio jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing drums.