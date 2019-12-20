Tai Chi Advanced
ONGOING, 7:30-7:55 a.m., Wednesdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will continue to review and perform 24 form Tai Chi. While all participants are invited to attend, those just learning will be encouraged to learn the form work at their own pace as no new beginning classes will be offered.
Morning Stretch
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Mondays, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. Wake up your body with a 45-minute morning stretch class. This class is a relaxing way to help rid yourself of any aches and pains and stretch the major muscle groups of your body.
Rest. (Restorative) Stretch
ONGOING, 12:00-12:40 p.m., Thursdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class is a full body stretch program that will help to increase flexibility, release tension, improve posture and range of motion. Participants must be able to transition from standing to floor independently.
RIPPED
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m., Tuesdays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. R.I.P.P.E.D. is designed for all fitness levels, using low impact modifications to allow a gym novice and trained athlete to both feel an intense full body workout. The class changes up the workout every 6 to 9 minutes, allowing every muscle group to get a quick yet effective workout.
Step Aerobics
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m., Mondays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Step back in time to enjoy one of the YMCA’s classic fitness classes. This low-impact class with up-tempo music is great for burning extra calories.
Aqua Toning
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m, Friday, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Aqua Toning is a class designed to strengthen your core and help with balance by using grounded and anchored movements in the water.
Santa Run, Walk & Ride
December 21, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s School 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. Started in 1982, this is a non-timed event for anyone, regardless of ability. Spread holiday cheer with hundreds of Santas in full outfits as they walk or run down main street. The event supports Crown Point K9s, Girls on the Run and local food pantries. Enjoy a DJ, selfie booth, costume contest. There will be a reindeer run for kids 10 and under. Pizza will be available from Carriage Court Pizza and Mexican Hot Chocolate from LaQuesadilla Mexican Grill.