Buckley 5-Miler at Buckley Homestead
JULY 20, 7:30 a.m., Buckley Homestead, 3606 Belshaw Road, Lowell. runsignup.com. This picturesque, challenging 5-mile course begins on Belshaw Road near the schoolhouse and runs through a scenic trail back to the pioneer farm. Special awards for all runners who can beat the farmer.
Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K/Run, Walk & Splash
JULY 20, 8 a.m., Wolf Lake Aquatic Play Center, 2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond. runsignup.com. A free kids fun run will begin at 8:15 a.m. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to compete in this 5K, Walk, Run & Splash at the annual Festival of the Lakes. The event starts and ends at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.
4-H 4-Mile Hustle
JULY 20, 7:30 a.m., New to this year’s 4-H 4-Mile Hustle is the 1.5 Mile Hustle for Healthy Living at the Porter County Fair. Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome. Finisher medals for all participants with awards for top overall male and female, Top Athena (170+ pounds), Top Clydesdale (210+ pounds) and top 3 in each age category.
Pierogi 5K Stumble
JULY 27, 6:30 P.M. Pierogi Fest, 2400 New York Avenue, Whiting. runsignup.com. This 5K run/walk takes place on the eve of Pierogi Fest, the third-largest event in the state of Indiana. The post-party includes pierogi sampling and beverages by Bulldog Brewery with live music. All participants are entered into a free door prize raffle of Adidas giveaways.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 10:30a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesday, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a group environment free from weather and traffic.
Aqua Bootcamp
ONGOING, 7 p.m.-7:45 p.m., Wednesdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. Be challenged by the resistance of the water in the Aqua Bootcamp. Adults of all ages can benefit from this high-intensity interval workout using resistance equipment for an additional challenge.