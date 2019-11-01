{{featured_button_text}}

Yoga

ONGOING, 6:30 p.m., Mondays, Plum Creek Center, 222 Schulte St, Dyer. parksregistration.townofdyer.com. 219.865.2505. This weekly group yoga class for adults starts November 4 and runs through January 13.

Learn to Play Pickleball

ONGOING 4:30-6 p.m., Tuesdays, Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland, 219.838.0114. highlandparks.org. Ever wanted to learn to play the sport of pickle ball? It’s been gaining popularity in the Region. This course is designed for anyone wanting to learn the basics: the rules, point system, serving, volleys, faults, swing, games and more.

Group Cycling

ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m. Wednesdays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd. Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a group environment free from weather and traffic. All levels are welcome.

Muscle Strengthening Class

ONGOING, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., Fridays at 1:15 p.m. St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219.392.7086. comhs.org. This Silver Sneakers muscle training program helps adults age 65 and older use a variety of exercises to help improve strength, balance and tone.

Field Station Frenzy Train Run & Walk 5K

November 2, 9 a.m., Chellberg Farm, Indiana Dunes National Park, 709 N. Mineral Springs Rd, Porter. runsignup.com. The course features the scenic trails of the Indiana Dunes National Park, including portions of the Little Calumet River Trail. Grass, mulch, dirt trails and boardwalk will make up majority of the course. No strollers or pets are allowed. Support the Field Station Cooperative Preschool, a nature-based preschool and summer camps for ages 3-6. A 1K Kids Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. and a 500 meter Kids Tot Trot starts at 8:45 a.m.

Jail Break 5K Run

November 2, 8:30 a.m. 226 South Main Street, Crown Point. runsignup.com. All proceeds of this race go to The Old Sheriff’s House Foundation with awards for first place overall male and female, fastest law enforcement participant and top two among several age groups.

Fall Frolic 4 Mile Run

November 3, 9 a.m., FRC Building, 2300 173rd Street, Hammond. runsignup.com. This is event #11 in the Race the Region Racing Series. Stay for a post-race party with music and food.

Tinley Park Turkey Trot

November 3, 8 a.m., Vogt Woods, 6527 W. 171st, Tinley Park. runsignup.com. The Tinley Park Park District hosts this race to bring together the community as they compete. Walkers are welcome.

