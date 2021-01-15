FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Does Winter Make You Wine or Brew’d Virtual Challenge

ONGOING, JANUARY 9-FEBRUARY 6, Virtual Challenge at various breweries in Northwest Indiana as part of Extra Mile January Movement Challenge. runsignup.com. Choose one of three levels (Tasting Flight Tour (9-7 miles per week), Pint & Tumbler Tour (17-36 miles per week) or Growler & Bottle Tour (32-58 miles per week). Everyone who signs up relieves certificate, choice of tumbler or pint glass and commemorative sweatshirt at end of challenge. All distances based off starting at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.

Valentine’s 5K RunWalk