FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Does Winter Make You Wine or Brew’d Virtual Challenge
ONGOING, JANUARY 9-FEBRUARY 6, Virtual Challenge at various breweries in Northwest Indiana as part of Extra Mile January Movement Challenge. runsignup.com. Choose one of three levels (Tasting Flight Tour (9-7 miles per week), Pint & Tumbler Tour (17-36 miles per week) or Growler & Bottle Tour (32-58 miles per week). Everyone who signs up relieves certificate, choice of tumbler or pint glass and commemorative sweatshirt at end of challenge. All distances based off starting at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.
Valentine’s 5K RunWalk
FEBRUARY 7, 9 a.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 North Campbell St., Valparaiso. run signup.com. This 5K course takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park with rolling hills. The race finished on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. There will not be onsite registration. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance. There are no pre-or post-race activities due to COVID-19. The race will have rolling start times, and runners will start individually or in all groups of associated participants of family members or participants who live together.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 8-9 a.m., Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.
Guts and Butts
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Thursdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This is a high-intensity class designed to target the core and legs with extra emphasis on the glutes.
Step & Tone
ONGOING, 4:20-4:50 p.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Burn calories with the step portion of class and use light weights to help you sculpt your muscles during the toning portion.
Sprint
ONGOING, 6-6:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. High-intensity interval training on a bike. It's a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limits.