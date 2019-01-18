Aqua Toning
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Fridays, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org/whiting. This class is designed to strengthen the core and help with balance by using grounded and anchored movements in the water.
CardioXFit
ONGOING, 5:15 a.m.-6:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fitness Premier Crete, 1379 Main St., Crete, Illinois. 708.367.0707. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants will feel the burn during this cardio workout.
Hyper Kick & Strength
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Inspired by martial arts, this energetic program draws from a wide array of disciplines—such as karate, boxing, taekwondo, tai chi and muay thai. Participants will strike, punch, kick and kata those calories to superior fitness.
Barre Class
THROUGH FEB. 6, 6-6:50 p.m. Wednesdays, LaPorte Civic Auditorium Banquet Room, 1001 Ridge St., La Porte. 219.326.9600. cityoflaporte.com. Combining the elements of ballet, pilates and yoga, this barre workout is designed to create long, lean, dancer-like physiques. The exercises rely mainly on using body weight for resistance and challenging core stability and balance.
Open Skate and Open Hockey
THROUGH MARCH 1, hours vary, William E. Urschel Pavilion, 70 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.548.4888. centralparkplazavalpo.com. The 80-by-120-foot outdoor ice rink offers open skate and open hockey hours throughout the winter. The pavilion features a concession stand, locker rental and more.
BYO Snowshoe Hike
JAN. 21, 1:30-3 p.m., Oak Ridge Prairie & Oak Savannah Trail, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.769.7275. lakecountyparks.com. Hikers can explore the Oak Ridge Prairie trails in the winter during this guided snowshoe hike. Participants should bring their own snowshoes. If there is not enough snow for snowshoeing, a traditional hike will be offered instead.
Dunes Geocache Adventure
JAN. 19, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N 25 E, Chesterton. 219.926.1952. in.gov/dnr/parklake/2980.htm. Participants can explore the Dunes with their GPS unit and a warm jacket.
Ways to Relieve Stress and Anxiety
JAN. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., NWI Hypnosis Center, 770 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.213.6070. nwihypnosiscenter.com. This monthly class will teach attendees ways to relieve everyday stress and anxiety. This fun, informative and interactive class will teach participants to understand that they are in control of their thoughts and feelings.