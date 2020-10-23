FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19. Advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Witches in the Woods 5K/2K

OCTOBER 30, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This night time race takes you through the trees and along the fairgrounds at night. There will be awards for top finishers as well as best costume contest for the kids. Stay for the bonfire and ghost stories. The even supports Mommy’s Haven and their Earn While You Learn program.

St. Thomas More School Virtual Fall Run

OCTOBER 30-NOVEMBER 7, any time, anywhere. runsignup.com. Pick your path and set out for a 5K run or 1-mile walk to benefit St. Thomas More School. Record your time and take pictures along the way. In addition to finisher medals there will be creativity awards for craziest outfit, running route, school spirit and more.

20th annual Runnin’ with the Irish 5K