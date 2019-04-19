Fitness Cardio Kickboxing
ONGOING, 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Maxim Gym, 707 N. Hobart Road, Hobart. 219.614.8686. Participants can get fit without fighting during this workout.
Pickleball
ONGOING, 12:15-2:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. Suitable for all ages and skill levels, this fun sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
PUMPT
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Rogue Xtrme Fitness, 2010 E. U.S. Hwy. 20, Michigan City. 219.575.1496. facebook.com/roguextrmefitness. This core-based body resistance workout is open to all fitness levels.
Senior Morning Aerobics Class
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Pruzin Community Center, 5750 Tyler St., Merrillville. 219.980.5911. merrillville.in.gov. This free class is open to Merrillville residents 55 and older. This low-impact class helps increase stability, balance, and energy levels and strengthen the cardiovascular system.
Step & Kick
ONGOING, 8:15-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Fitness Premier, 289 Westmeadow Place, Lowell. 219.213.6000. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants can get a cardio workout during this class.
Yoga Boom
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Wednesdays, Troybuilt Fitness, 3440 W. Dunes Hwy., Michigan City. 773.383.4371. troybuiltfitness.com. In this workout, flow movements are combined with static asanas and various breathing techniques. Every part of the body is stretched and toned to make participants more flexible and feeling balanced, radiant and healthy. No yoga experience is necessary.
Full Moon Rising Hike
APRIL 19, 7-8:30 p.m., Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. 219.769.7275. lakecountyparks.com. Participants can enjoy a spring sunset walk and watch the full moon rise. Attendees should dress for the weather, as trails will be wet this time of year. Pre-registration is required.
Run With the Wolves 5K Fun Run
APRIL 20, 9 a.m., Washington Park, 2 On the Lake, Michigan City. 219.873.2044. runsignup.com. This lakefront 5K fun run will begin at the tennis pavilions, run along Lakeshore Drive and end by the zoo. Proceeds will benefit the Michigan City High School Class of 2021 Steering Committee to help pay for prom and the senior picnic.