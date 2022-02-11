FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Frosty Five 5K or 5 Mile Run

FEBRUARY 12, 10 a.m., Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. runssignup.com. The 13th annual Frosty Five Run has a course that stretches across a scenic cross country-style course along the Elkhart River and out into local neighborhoods.

Extra Mile Brrrrr It’s Cold Outside Free Run

FEBRUARY 13, 8 a.m., Portage Riverwalk (Portage Open Air Pavilion), 6090 U.S. 12, Portage. runsignup.com. This is a fun, organized run to help you stay motivated in January. Coaches will help guide you and you pick your distance from 3 to 12 miles. This is a free fun run as a relaxing way to see some amazing routes in the Region.

Diabetes Education Classes

ONGOING, 8:30 a.m.-noon, third Thursday of the month, Center for Diabetes, St. Catherine Hospital 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219.392.7786. comhs.org. This is a free class, but requires registration. Learn to follow a special diet, exercise and monitor glucose levels. Learn about new medication and food substitutions. The class is recognized by the American Diabetes Association for Quality Self-Management Education.

Aqua Joyful Joints

ONGOING, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Get a workout in in the water where there’s less impact on your joints — and make it fun!

Pilates

ONGOING, 10:15-11:05 a.m., Fridays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Based on the theories of Joseph H. Pilates, this stretching and strengthening program will improve your alignment, coordination, strength and flexibility through specific mat work exercises that focus on abdominal control and pelvic stability.

Enhance Fitness

ONGOING, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Mondays. Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. 219.942.2183. crymca.org. Enhance Fitness is geared toward older adults. Those with a chronic condition, such as arthritis, need not worry: They will never have to do anything that hurts. Participants can use chairs for support, if necessary, and increase the weight they use for strength training at their own pace.

