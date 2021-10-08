FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Pumpkin Dash 5K

OCTOBER 9, 9 a.m., 305 E 400 N, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This race features an out and back race course that is a combination of running on pavement and grass and being held in conjunction with the 9th Annual FBC Pumpkin Launch, which will feature, concessions, pumpkin tossing competitions, large machine launches and a pie baking contest.

Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk

OCTOBER 9, 9 a.m., Whirlpool Compass Fountain, Lake Street in front of Silver Beach Parking Lot, St. Joseph. runsignup.com. There will also be a “Stay Safe Virtual 5K from October 9-16 for those who prefer the safety of racing privately.

Make-A-Wish 5K Run For Wishes

OCTOBER 9, 9:30 a.m., Oak Ridge Prairie & Oak Savannah Trail, 301 South Colfax Street, Griffith. runsignup.com. There is also a half-mile fun run for kids starting at 9 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie will offer complimentary hayrides to participants after the awards ceremony (it is recommended to reserve your spot during registration at seats are limited). This race will help raise funs to make wishes come true for children’s battling critical illnesses.

Caryn’s Breast Cancer Fun Run/Walk