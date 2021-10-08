FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Pumpkin Dash 5K
OCTOBER 9, 9 a.m., 305 E 400 N, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This race features an out and back race course that is a combination of running on pavement and grass and being held in conjunction with the 9th Annual FBC Pumpkin Launch, which will feature, concessions, pumpkin tossing competitions, large machine launches and a pie baking contest.
Fit 4 Fall 5K Run/Walk
OCTOBER 9, 9 a.m., Whirlpool Compass Fountain, Lake Street in front of Silver Beach Parking Lot, St. Joseph. runsignup.com. There will also be a “Stay Safe Virtual 5K from October 9-16 for those who prefer the safety of racing privately.
Make-A-Wish 5K Run For Wishes
OCTOBER 9, 9:30 a.m., Oak Ridge Prairie & Oak Savannah Trail, 301 South Colfax Street, Griffith. runsignup.com. There is also a half-mile fun run for kids starting at 9 a.m. Oak Ridge Prairie will offer complimentary hayrides to participants after the awards ceremony (it is recommended to reserve your spot during registration at seats are limited). This race will help raise funs to make wishes come true for children’s battling critical illnesses.
Caryn’s Breast Cancer Fun Run/Walk
OCTOBER 16, 8 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race will help raise money for Indiana Women in Need Foundation, which provides gift cards for fuel, grocery stores, restaurants to help women in need while fighting cancer.
GRIT Athletic
ONGOING, 11-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.270.5091. crymca.org. This is a A 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that improves cardiovascular fitness, increases speed and maximizes calorie burn using body weight exercises.
Silver Sneakers Yoga
ONGOING, 8:00-8:50 a.m., Tuesdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. In this class you can move through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered so you can perform a variety of seated and standing postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. This class is suitable for nearly every fitness level.
Step Mix Up
ONGOING, 9-9:40 a.m., Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This unique class combines intervals of step and conditioning/toning. Core segments may also be included.