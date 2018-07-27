30 Minute Circuit
ONGOING, daily Monday-Friday, times vary, Planet Fitness, 4067 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.809.4348. planetfitness.com. Participants can squeeze in a fast, effective, full-body workout during this quick class.
Boot Camp
ONGOING, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. The cardio and strength-building drills in this boot camp class are designed to test participants using body weight and various pieces of equipment.
CardioXFit
ONGOING, 5:15-6:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fitness Premier Crete, 1379 Main St., Crete, Illinois. 708.367.0707. fitnesspremierclubs.com. Participants will feel the burn during this high-intensity workout.
Class Pass Program
ONGOING, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. comhs.org. Not a Fitness Pointe member? This program allows non-members to participate in select group exercises— including Aqua Tone, Gentle Joints, Bike and Tone, Cycle, Meditation/Restorative Yoga, H.I.T., R.I.P.P.E.D., Zumba and more.
Hard Core Core
ONGOING, 5:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Illinois. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This weekly class is designed to work the abdominal muscles using body weight and various pieces of equipment.
Fit City Friday — WERQ
JULY 27, noon, Porter Health Amphitheater, Central Park Plaza, downtown Valparaiso. 219.462.5144. valpoparks.org. Participants can join a free outdoor dance fitness class based on pop, rock and hip hop music.
PR 5K
JULY 29, 7-9:30 a.m., Dogwood Park, 23rd St. & 1100, Chesterton. racetheregion.com. The eighth race in the Race the Region series will feature a flat and fast course.
Community Hike & Sunset Paddle
AUG. 2, 16, 6-8 p.m., Marquette Park/Paul H. Douglas Center, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1824. nps.gov/indu. A ranger will lead a sunset hike through Miller Woods, followed by a paddle on the Marquette Lagoon. Space is limited; registration by phone required.