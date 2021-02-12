FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Frosty Five Run
FEBRUARY 13, 10 a.m. Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. 574.295.7275. runsignup.com. This run, in its 12th year, is on a scenic cross country-style course that starts at Studebaker Park Pavilion and follows the River Green Trail along the Elkhart River and into the local neighborhoods. Both the 5K and 5M courses are on a combo of paved roads and trail. Combat the winter blues with this fun race.
Polar Bear 5K
FEBRUARY 27, 8:30 a.m., 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The Valparaiso Parks Department is introducing this new race at Creekside Trails. It’s a cross country-style race that the whole family can participate in through the Creekside property. A rolling start will be used to allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Hot chocolate, hot cider and other goodies will be waiting at the end of the race.
Zumba
ONGOING, 6:45 p.m-7:45 p.m., Wednesdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This is the kind of workout that doesn’t seem like work. It mixes low- and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Latin and world rhythms take over, you'll see why it's exercise in disguise.
CXWORX
ONGOING, 7-7:30 a.m, Mondays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Exercising muscles around the core, CXWORX provides the vital ingredient for a stronger body, helping you develop a stronger core that makes sports and everyday activities easier. All the moves in CXWORX have options, so it’s a challenging, but achievable 30-minute workout with trained instructors for your own level of fitness.
Taboga
ONGOING, 8:30-9:00 a.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This fun class combines classic yoga moves in a Tabata class format.
Pilates
ONGOING, 10:15-10:55 a.m. Fridays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Based on the theories of Joseph H. Pilates, this unique stretching and strengthening program will improve your alignment, coordination, strength and flexibility through specific mat work exercises that focus on abdominal control and pelvic stability.