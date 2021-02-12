FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Frosty Five Run

FEBRUARY 13, 10 a.m. Studebaker Park Pavilion, 1020 McDonald St., Elkhart. 574.295.7275. runsignup.com. This run, in its 12th year, is on a scenic cross country-style course that starts at Studebaker Park Pavilion and follows the River Green Trail along the Elkhart River and into the local neighborhoods. Both the 5K and 5M courses are on a combo of paved roads and trail. Combat the winter blues with this fun race.

Polar Bear 5K

FEBRUARY 27, 8:30 a.m., 2355 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The Valparaiso Parks Department is introducing this new race at Creekside Trails. It’s a cross country-style race that the whole family can participate in through the Creekside property. A rolling start will be used to allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Hot chocolate, hot cider and other goodies will be waiting at the end of the race.

Zumba