FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

JULY 18, 8:30 a.m., Hammond Lakefront Beach, 701 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. runsignup.com. These sessions have supported more than 12,000 swimmers since its inception in 2012. Hosted by the same team that operates the historic Chicago Triathlon Open Water Swim Series, this is the second round of this summer swim series with two separate start times and a capacity limit of 50 participants for each time slot. The event was originally designed to help new triathletes safely experience open water swimming with guidance from local experts. Due to Chicago’s lakefront restrictions, the event has been moved from Chicago to Hammond.