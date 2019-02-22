Aerial Yoga
ONGOING, 4:45-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Go Aerial Fitness, 505 Lincolnway, LaPorte. 219.477.0012. goaerialfitness.com. This fun, challenging circus workout will employ aerial silks, aerial hammocks and Lyra hoops. This class is more focused on skills and progressions rather than the flowing feel of a yoga progression. The class is designed for beginners, with lots of opportunities for participants to challenge themselves. Pre-registration is required.
Senior Interval
ONGOING, 11:45-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Southlake Family YMCA, 1450 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Designed for active older adults, this class offers a mix of low-impact moves with and without equipment.
Total Body Conditioning Bootcamp
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Body Max Fitness, 240 W. 79th Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.3366. bodymaxfitnesscenters.com. This fun group activity combines cardio, resistance training and mini-drills in a challenging format.
Yoga & Wine Class
FEB. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Anderson's Winery & Vineyard, 430 E. U.S. Hwy. 6, Valparaiso. 219.680.9261. facebook.com/andersonswineryvalpo. Newbies and veterans are welcome at this yoga and wine class. Class includes one glass of wine or other beverage. Yoga mats will be available, but participants can bring their own mat.
Chair Yoga
FEB. 23, 10-11 a.m., East Chicago Public Library Pastrick Branch, 1008 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago. 219.397.2453. ecpl.org. Yoga improves balance and coordination while bringing peace to both mind and body. A certified yoga instructor will guide participants through safe and fun exercises that can be done while sitting on a chair.
Miller Woods Hike
FEB. 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. The hike begins at the center and travels through varied habitats, including rare black oak savanna, and offers views of Lake Michigan and Chicago. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring water and insect repellent.
Slow Flow Yoga
FEB. 27, MARCH 6, 13, 20, 6-7 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, ext. 6101. schererville.org. These classes connect accessible yoga postures with breath and fluid movement in a well-rounded practice. The slower pace offers new students a chance to build confidence, while more experienced students can refine the fundamentals of alignment.
Backyard Games
MARCH 5-APRIL 9, 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Eisenhower Fitness & Community Center, 2550 178th St., Lansing. 708.474.8552. lanoakparkdistrict.org. Adults can relive their childhood with their grown-up friends at this weekly hour of gameplay. Featuring a different game each week, games may include cornhole, horseshoes, kickball, ladder toss, tetherball and more. FEB. 26: Registration deadline.