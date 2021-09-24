FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Brewfest Fun Run/Walk

SEPTEMBER 29, 6:30 p.m., Brewfest, 8347 Kennedy Ave., Highland. thedriven.net/cs/calstrider. All paces are welcome for this free fun run or walk on the bike path. Do any distance you want. Most people do 2 to 5 miles. Event organized by Calumet Region Striders NWI.

NIDS Oral Cancer Awareness 5K Run/2K Walk

OCTOBER 2, 9 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 899 Lake St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. An estimated 10,030 individuals in the United States die every year from oral cancer. This statistic has remained relatively stagnant over the past 10 years. It is the Northwest Indiana Dental Society's goal to increase public awareness of oral cancer symptoms and risk factors and to increase early detection and this race is one the group is working to spread awareness.

F.L.Y.

ONGOING, 11:15-11:55 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. The F.L.Y. in this class stands for Functional Living Yoga. Experience the beauty of yoga and meditation while seated and standing with a chair for support.

Virtual Barre

ONGOING, 5:50-6:20 a.m., Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Les Mills Barre is a modern version of classic balletic training. It is a 30-minute workout designed to shape and tone postural muscles, build core strength and allow you to escape the everyday. Incorporating classic ballet positions with modern music, Les Mills Barre is a combination of cardio and strength with high reps of small range-of-motion movements and very light weights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0