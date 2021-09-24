FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Great Pumpkin Dash
SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., Randolph Park, 11900 Randolph St., Winfield. runsignup.com. Put on your Halloween costume and take part in this 5K run or walk on a road course through residential neighborhoods. No bicycles, in-line skates or scooters allowed. For race questions, email dpetersen@winfield.in.gov.
Scarecrow Stampede
SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., 309 School Drive, Wanatah. runsignup.com. This 5K run or 3K walk is part of the fun Wanatah Scarecrow Festival. Race day packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. No dogs, strollers, bicycles, in-line skates, scooters or wheeled vehicles allowed on the course.
Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K Run
SEPTEMBER 25, 8 a.m., Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.8803. runsignup.com. This walk/run is held to bring awareness to suicide prevention. Guest speaker will be Dr. Lisa Gold.
Unite the World 5K Run and Walk
SEPTEMBER 25, 9 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. Crown Point. flipcause.com. The run is organized for the community and local businesses to unite to help those in need. It will raise funds to support homelessness, helping small businesses and community projects.
Brewfest Fun Run/Walk
SEPTEMBER 29, 6:30 p.m., Brewfest, 8347 Kennedy Ave., Highland. thedriven.net/cs/calstrider. All paces are welcome for this free fun run or walk on the bike path. Do any distance you want. Most people do 2 to 5 miles. Event organized by Calumet Region Striders NWI.
NIDS Oral Cancer Awareness 5K Run/2K Walk
OCTOBER 2, 9 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 899 Lake St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. An estimated 10,030 individuals in the United States die every year from oral cancer. This statistic has remained relatively stagnant over the past 10 years. It is the Northwest Indiana Dental Society's goal to increase public awareness of oral cancer symptoms and risk factors and to increase early detection and this race is one the group is working to spread awareness.
F.L.Y.
ONGOING, 11:15-11:55 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. The F.L.Y. in this class stands for Functional Living Yoga. Experience the beauty of yoga and meditation while seated and standing with a chair for support.
Virtual Barre
ONGOING, 5:50-6:20 a.m., Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Les Mills Barre is a modern version of classic balletic training. It is a 30-minute workout designed to shape and tone postural muscles, build core strength and allow you to escape the everyday. Incorporating classic ballet positions with modern music, Les Mills Barre is a combination of cardio and strength with high reps of small range-of-motion movements and very light weights.