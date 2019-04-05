Cardio Kickboxing
ONGOING, 5-5:45 p.m. Mondays, Whiting Family Y, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. whitingymca.org. Participants will get a kick out of this fast-paced class that combines low-impact punches, kicks and combinations for a heart-pumping workout.
Hip-Hop Cardio Fitness
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m. Mondays,-Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Full Spectrum Fitness, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.213.2375. fullspectrumgym.com. Similar to Zumba, this dance fitness class uses simple choreography throughout an entire song but with pop and hip-hop songs instead of Latin songs.
Purple Sneakers
ONGOING, 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Anytime Fitness Schererville, 2151 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219.227.8895. anytimefitness.com. Dedicated to those age 60 and older, this fun workout is focused on balance and strength, increasing heart rate to a comfortable level and participants moving at their own pace.
Zumba Fitness
ONGOING, 6-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Body Max Fitness Center, 240 W. 79th Ave., Merrillville. 219.769.3366. bodymaxfitnesscenters.com. This Latin-inspired, calorie-burning dance fitness party will get participants moving and increase their energy level.
Zumba Seniors
APRIL 9, 16, 23, 30, 11 a.m-noon, Glenwood-Lynwood Public Library District, 19901 Stony Island Ave., Lynwood, Ill. 708.758.0090. glpld.org. This senior-friendly workout will get participants moving with Latin and Reggaeton music.
Beast Boot Camp 5K
APRIL 6, 9 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. Designed by U.S. Marines, stations along this 5K course feature Marine Corps boot camp exercises, suitable for all skill levels. Both competitive and noncompetitive divisions are available
Ringing in Spring 2019
APRIL 6, 9 a.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. ringinginspring.com. Region runners can kick off the spring running season with this 5K run/walk, a 10K run and a 5K team competition. Part of the Gold Cup Elite Series Race, this annual race will benefit the Valparaiso YMCA wellness programs.
Restorative Yoga
APRIL 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving St., Portage. 219.763.1508. pcpls.org. An experienced instructor will lead this gentle yoga class, which includes poses for stretching and strengthening, breathing exercises and progressive-relaxation style meditation, for ages teen through 70-plus. Registration required.