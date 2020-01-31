FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Bike & Tone
ONGOING, 9:30-10:25 a.m., Saturdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. You will cycle for 40 minutes and tone up those muscles with light resistance equipment for an additional 15 minutes.
Snowshoe Rental & Trails
ONGOING, Daily, Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township near Beecher, Ill. 708.946.2216. reconnectwithnature.com. Stay active this winter and hit the snowshoeing trails at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. Sip at the Plum Creek Nature Center where you can rent snowshoes for $10 per day. A $10 cash deposit is required for snowshoe rental. Renters must be age 18 or over and bring a valid driver’s license or state ID.
Cycling
ONGOING, 5:30-6:15 a.m., Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This innovative program involves cycling techniques modeled after outdoor cycling. Your ride can be easy or intense — you decide. Motivating techniques and music will allow you to take your workout to the next level.
Vinyasa Yoga Slo-Flo
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This intentional slow but challenging class links the breath with a flowing sequence of yoga poses bringing you to a place of centered strength & ease and ends in meditation, release & relaxation.
Well Walkers Club
FEBRUARY 5, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219.392.7086. comhs.org. The Well Waker’s Club is free and you get a free pedometer when you join. There are prizes for those who participate regularly. The club meets at St. Catherine Hospital on the first Wednesday of the month and then also the first Tuesday of the month at Wicker Park Social Center in Highland on on the first Thursday of the month at Whiting Public Library. Adults over 18 who are free of serious health problems can begin to walk immediately.
Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K
FEBRUARY 8, 8 a.m. St. Matthias Hall, 1010 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. A tasty twist on the previous pajama run. Feel free to show up and run in your comfy jammies, but now there’s an added incentive — donuts! There will be prizes for bet pajamas, donuts and games after race. Award fr two overland top 3 finishers in each age group. The event will support St. Matthias Food Pantry. Register by 2/6 for some early discounts. Shirts are not included but can be purchased separately thru 2/2.