Aqua Sculpting
ONGOING, 6:15-7 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. 219.942.2183. hobartymca.org. For those serious about their water workout, this fun and challenging class includes deep and shallow water routines designed to burn fat and improve muscle tone, strength, flexibility and endurance. Aqua-steps, hand buoys and noodles are used for added resistance and strengthening.
PUMPT
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Rogue Xtrme Fitness, 2010 E. U.S. Hwy. 20, Michigan City. 219.575.1496. This core-based body resistance workout is open to all fitness levels.
Upper Cut
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m. Thursdays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class helps to build the upper body and offers an overall cardiovascular workout with short bouts of stepping choreography interspersed throughout the hour.
Chair Yoga
FEB. 9, 23, 10-11 a.m., East Chicago Public Library Pastrick Branch, 1008 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago. 219.397.2453. ecpl.org. Yoga improves balance and coordination while bringing peace to both mind and body. A certified yoga instructor will guide participants through safe and fun exercises that can be done while sitting on a chair.
Meet The JoyRiders Spring 2019
FEB. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Trek Bicycle Store, 651 U.S. 30, Schererville. eventbrite.com. Attendees can meet Joyrider coaches and mentors and learn about the 10-week spring instructional bicycle riding programs available for the beginner, intermediate and advanced cyclists.
2019 Valentine's 5K
FEB. 10, 9 a.m., Valparaiso High School North Parking Lot, 2727 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. A Race the Region event, this 5K course travels through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park and includes a few rolling hills. All participants will finish on the indoor track of the Valparaiso High School.
Snowshoe Hike
FEB. 10, 1-3 p.m., Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49, Porter. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. This program begins with a brief indoor program on winter and the use of snowshoes before a ranger-led snowshoe hike through the fields and woods surrounding the center. Snowshoes will be provided if needed, but a limited number are available. If there is not enough snow, a nature hike will be offered instead.
Yoga + Wine
FEB. 10, 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., LambStone Cellars, 1555 W. Lincolnway, Ste. 101, Valparaiso. 219.510.5673. facebook.com/lambstonecellarswinery. A certified Samapatti yoga teacher will lead this hour-long vinyasa class followed by a wine tasting. All levels are welcome to attend with modifications offered to beginners. The class will include relaxation poses at the beginning and end of class, vinyasa flow throughout and some heart openers.