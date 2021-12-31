FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Race the Region Resolution Run/Walk 5K
JANUARY 1, 10 a.m., Banta Center, 605 Beech St., Valparaiso. This will be the first race in the 2022 Race the Region Series and at a new location this year.
Pickleball Doubles Tournament
JANUARY 8, 9 a.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. Grab a partner and play in this special one day pickleball event. This will be a double elimination tournament and team registration is $20 per team. Each team consists of two players. Open to all ages of players.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 6:15-7 a.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This indoor cycling class is for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a group environment, free from weather and traffic. Open to members of all levels with four unique cycling classes.
Hammond Indoor Sportsplex Group Run
ONGOING, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hammond Indoor Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond. thedriven.net/cs/calstrider. Get in a run with friendly group without having to run out in the cold. This indoor group runs each Thursday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Arthritis Aqua
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m., Fridays. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. If you are one of 50 million Americans who suffer from arthritis, this is the class for you. One of the best ways to control pain, increase flexibility and improve daily function is through aquatic exercise. This gentle exercise class helps participants decrease pain and stiffness, improve or maintain joint flexibility and gain muscle strength, balance and coordination. Although the class is structured for people with arthritis, anyone is welcome. Activities are tailored to participants’ abilities and skill levels in the club’s 82-degree pool. Participants do not need to be able to swim. Pool depth is 3’6”.
Meditative Yoga
ONGOING, 7:30-8:20 a.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a beginning Hatha yoga class that promotes inner peace and balance through breath and meditation.