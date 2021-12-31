FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m., Fridays. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. If you are one of 50 million Americans who suffer from arthritis, this is the class for you. One of the best ways to control pain, increase flexibility and improve daily function is through aquatic exercise. This gentle exercise class helps participants decrease pain and stiffness, improve or maintain joint flexibility and gain muscle strength, balance and coordination. Although the class is structured for people with arthritis, anyone is welcome. Activities are tailored to participants’ abilities and skill levels in the club’s 82-degree pool. Participants do not need to be able to swim. Pool depth is 3’6”.