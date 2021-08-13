FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Tour de La Porte

AUGUST 21-22. 6:30 a.m. Events start and end at Cummings Lodge, 350 Grangemouth Road, La Porte. runsignup.com. Join for one of several events in this long-running event presented by the LaPorte County Family YMCA. On 8/21 you can participate in the half-marathon, beginning at 6:30 a.m., the 5K, starting at 7:30 a.m., the 5K Non-Competitive Walk or the Mini TDL Obstacle Course at 9:30 a.m. The cycling event takes place on Aug. 22 with start times for different groups: 100 & 60 mile groups at 6:30 a.m., 40 mile group at 7:30 a.m., 25 & 15 mile group at 8:30 a.m. and a 5 mile casual group.

Sunrise Yoga

ONGOING, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Start your day off bright and early and get a good start. Class meets on the outdoor terrace on the second floor.

Tae Bo Fitness