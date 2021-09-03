FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Labor Day 5K
SEPTEMBER 5, 8 a.m., 2190 N. Ind. 149, Portage. This is race #9 in the 2021 Race the Region Series. The course will be a combination of paved and unpaved bike paths and held on gentle terrain. Advanced packet pickup will be available at Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso.
Hidden Gem Half Marathon
SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. downtown Flossmoor near Metro Station at 1113 Sterling Ave., Flossmoor. hiddengemhalf.com. This event highlights the “hidden gem” of the village of Flossmoor with the course running through the streets of the community. There also will be a pre-race ceremony and moment of silence recognizing first responders and including a moment of silence honoring the victims of 9/11.
South Holland Fun Run 5K
SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 500 E. 160th Place, South Holland. raceroster.com. The race begins at Veterans Memorial Park with proceeds from the race going to support Special Olympics of Illinois. Runners are encouraged to wear costumes or accessories, and there will be some surprises along the course to keep participants entertained.
Chicagoland 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk
SEPTEMBER 11, 9:30 a.m. Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. firehero.org. The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives saving others on Sept.11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and helps to ensure that each of the 343 firefighters lost that day are never forgotten.
NICK Foundation Great Gold Rush Race
SEPTEMBER 12, 12 p.m. Peter G. Redar Memorial park, 217 Gregory St., Schererville. 219.552.1217. nwicancerkids.org. This 5K run and 3K walk will benefit the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation during childhood cancer awareness month. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite gold bling for the run. A family fest will be held in conjunction with the race from noon-3 p.m. and will include a DJ, food, games, auctions and more.
Born to Move
ONGOING, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Thursday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. This class is aimed at youths and teens to learn foundation movement skills, improve fitness and build their confidence in self-expression.
Meditative Yoga
ONGOING, 7:30-8:20 a.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a beginning Hatha Yoga class that promotes inner peace and balance through breath and meditation.