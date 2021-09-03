FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Labor Day 5K

SEPTEMBER 5, 8 a.m., 2190 N. Ind. 149, Portage. This is race #9 in the 2021 Race the Region Series. The course will be a combination of paved and unpaved bike paths and held on gentle terrain. Advanced packet pickup will be available at Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso.

Hidden Gem Half Marathon

SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. downtown Flossmoor near Metro Station at 1113 Sterling Ave., Flossmoor. hiddengemhalf.com. This event highlights the “hidden gem” of the village of Flossmoor with the course running through the streets of the community. There also will be a pre-race ceremony and moment of silence recognizing first responders and including a moment of silence honoring the victims of 9/11.

South Holland Fun Run 5K