FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso

The Guardians of the Night Valpo Police K-9 Unit 5K-9 Run & 1 Mile Dog Walk is slated for May 14 at Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso.

 Robert Kasarda, The Times

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

MOMentum 5K Run

MAY 8, 8:30 a.m. Coffee Creek, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This race will benefit the American Association of University Women, Valparaiso Affiliate. Early race packet pick up will be  from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 at the Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. Packets also can be picked up race morning starting at 7:30 a.m. There are special awards for the overall male and female masters (40 and older) in addition to other age groups.

Guardians of the Night Valpo Police K-9 Unit 5K-9 Run & 1 Mile Dog Walk

MAY 14, 6 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. 5K Run will begin at 6 p.m. with a Jr. Police Run beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a 1-Mile Dog Walk at 6:15 p.m. Moisture-wicking shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered runners and walkers before 5/7/21. The 5K course has moderate hills. The event is sponsored by F.O.P. #76.

What the Hill Half Marathon and 5K

MAY 23, 8 a.m., Coffee Creek Amphitheater, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race No. 5 in the Race the Region series. Rolling start times will be utilized to allow for a safe race environment. Runners will start individually or in small groups of associated participants during designated times. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance on May 21 and 22 at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There will be water stops for the half-marathon.

Cardio Kickboxing

ONGOING, 7:30-8:30 p.m. a.m., Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Get a kick out of this fast-paced class that combines low-impact punches, kicks and combinations to get your heart pumping. The more energy you put into your movements, the more benefits you’ll get out of this workout.

F.L.Y.

ONGOING, 11:00-11:55 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. F.L.Y. stands for Functional Living Yoga. Experience the beauty of yoga and meditation while seated and standing with a chair for support.

