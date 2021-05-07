FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

MOMentum 5K Run

MAY 8, 8:30 a.m. Coffee Creek, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This race will benefit the American Association of University Women, Valparaiso Affiliate. Early race packet pick up will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 7 at the Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. Packets also can be picked up race morning starting at 7:30 a.m. There are special awards for the overall male and female masters (40 and older) in addition to other age groups.

Guardians of the Night Valpo Police K-9 Unit 5K-9 Run & 1 Mile Dog Walk

MAY 14, 6 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. 5K Run will begin at 6 p.m. with a Jr. Police Run beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a 1-Mile Dog Walk at 6:15 p.m. Moisture-wicking shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered runners and walkers before 5/7/21. The 5K course has moderate hills. The event is sponsored by F.O.P. #76.

What the Hill Half Marathon and 5K