Silver Sneakers
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:15 p.m. on Fridays, St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir. St., East Chicago. comhs.org. This free, fun, energizing program helps adults 65 and older stay fit and active.
Dance Fitness Fun
ONGOING, Tuesdays 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Merrillville Parks & Recreation’s Pruzin Community Center, 5750 Tyler St., Merrillville. 219.769.5711. merrillville.in.gov. Get moving and burn calories while having fun. Class uses to weights and combines all elements of fitness - cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility.
Footgolf
ONGOING, Course open Daily 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Cedar Creek Family Golf Center, 10483 W. 109th Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.365.2902. lakecountyparks.com. Try out this fun, growing sport that combines the sports of soccer and golf. Soccer balls are used and no clubs are needed. Bring your own soccer ball or rent one on-site. Cost is $5 per player, plus ball rental if needed.
Free Yoga in the Park
ONGOING, Saturdays, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530. Schererville.org. Get in on this free class that is suitable for beginners or those with experience on the front lawn of the Community Center for a tranquil start to your weekend.
Summer Skate
ONGOING, 1 - 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lynwood Sport Center, 2030 Glenwood-Dyer Rd., Lynwood, Ill. 708.474.5900. skatelynwood.com. When it’s rainy or just too hot for being active outdoors, get in the air conditioning and do some roller skating. Summer skates are open for all ages with $6 admission and $3 skate rental through August 15.
Mini-Wellness Retreat for the Mind, Body & Spirit of Women
June 7, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Sand Creek Country Club, 1001 Sand Creek Drive, Chesterton. porterhealth.com. Dress comfortably for yoga and guided meditation along with other demonstrations, buffet lunch and chair massages.
Munster Rotary Run-A-Round
June 8, 7:45 a.m, Munster High School football field, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. runsignup.com. Participants can register for the 5K walk, 5K run or 10K run.
Men’s Wellness Expo: On Par for Good Health with Fred Funk
June 12, 4:30 - 8 p.m., Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft. St., Merrillville. comhs.org. Offered as part of National Men’s Health Month, this free event includes health screenings, info on a variety of men’s health topics and an appearance by noted PGA golfer, Fred Funk, who will meet with attendees one-on-one for golf tips and swing analysis. Must be 21 or older.