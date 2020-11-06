FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19. Advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Jail Break 5K Run

NOVEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., 226 S. Main St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. T-shirt for all pre-registered participants. Awards for first place overall male and female, top two in a number of age groups and fastest law enforcement participant. All proceeds from this run go to The Old Sheriff’s House Foundation.

St. Thomas More School Virtual Fall Run

Through NOVEMBER 7, anytime, anywhere. runsignup.com. Pick your path and set out for a 5K run or 1-mile walk to benefit St. Thomas More School. Record your time and take pictures along the way. In addition to finisher medals, there will be creativity awards for craziest outfit, running route, school spirit and more.

Field Station Frenzy Trail Run & Walk 5K and Kiddie Fun Runs