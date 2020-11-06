FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19. Advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Jail Break 5K Run
NOVEMBER 7, 8:30 a.m., 226 S. Main St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. T-shirt for all pre-registered participants. Awards for first place overall male and female, top two in a number of age groups and fastest law enforcement participant. All proceeds from this run go to The Old Sheriff’s House Foundation.
St. Thomas More School Virtual Fall Run
Through NOVEMBER 7, anytime, anywhere. runsignup.com. Pick your path and set out for a 5K run or 1-mile walk to benefit St. Thomas More School. Record your time and take pictures along the way. In addition to finisher medals, there will be creativity awards for craziest outfit, running route, school spirit and more.
Field Station Frenzy Trail Run & Walk 5K and Kiddie Fun Runs
NOVEMBER 7, 8 a.m., Chelberg Farm, Indiana Dunes National Park, 709 N. Mineral Springs Road, Porter. runsignup.com. This fun scenic trail runs and walk takes place inside the new national park with a well-marked, carefully measured course with professional chip timing. Costumes are encouraged. The run supports nature-based early childhood education. There will be rolling start times beginning at 8-9 a.m. The 1K Kids Fun run and 500 meter Kids Tot Trot have a start anytime between 8-10 a.m. Registration must be done online. No on-site payments can be made.
I Am the Storm Distance Challenge
NOW THROUGH DECEMBER 31, anytime, anywhere. runsignup.com. Register for either the 5K run/walk or the 100 mile distance challenge. The event is a celebration of strength and ability to overcome obstacles and challenge mountains that lie before us. Participants are invited to run in honor of a friend of loved own, celebrating a victory over cancer or other health challenges or abuse. Race swag will be mailed and event will happen virtually.
Bench Blast
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Wednesdays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi.com. This is an aerobic bench step workout concentrating on abs, core, upper and lower body using weights, stability balls and resistance bands.
Body Combat
ONGOING, 12:45-1:15 p.m., Wednesdays and 8-9 a.m., Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout. You'll learn how to punch, kick and strike your way to superior fitness and strength.
T.B.T.
ONGOING, 9:00-9:40 a.m. and 5-5:40 p.m., Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. T.B.T. stands for Total Body Toning. This well-rounded workout will strengthen the muscles of the upper, middle and lower body using various props.
