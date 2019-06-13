Group Cycling
ONGOING, 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m., Saturdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. Kick off your Saturday with cycling! Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a “group environment” free from weather and traffic.
Hydro Strength
ONGOING, 5 - 5:50 p.m., Tuesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class is a gentle way to strengthen each muscle group without the bounce. Equipment is used in a way where you utilize your entire body throughout each movement.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life. This class will provide the tools to improve in those areas, including coordination, posture and range of motion.
Aqua Fitness
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m, Monday & Wednesdays, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in the shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance and flexibility.
RIPPED
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m., Tuesdays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. R.I.P.P.E.D. is designed for all fitness levels, using low impact modifications to allow a gym novice and trained athlete to both feel an intense full body workout. The class changes up the workout every 6 to 9 minutes, allowing every muscle group to get a quick yet effective workout.
Bodypump
ONGOING, 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This toning and conditioning class uses barbells and focuses on higher repetition, lower weight sets. Challenge all of your major muscle groups as you test your muscular endurance in this class.
Necktie 5K Walk & Run
JUNE 15, 8 a.m. Rebora Plaza, 1 East Lakefront Drive, Beverly Shores, runsignup.com. A Kids’ Sprint will take place before race time at 7:40 a.m. for ages 8 and under with no registration needed. After the race, enjoy doughnuts and live entertainment. Parking is limited and shuttle vans will run every 3-5 minutes starting at 6:30 a.m. Race day registration opens at 6:45 a.m.
Celebrate Schererville Festival Father’s Day 5K
JUNE 16, 9 a.m., Redar Park, 1754 S. Park Ave., Schererville, runsignup.com. Spend the day with dad running a 5K together. There will be prizes for the top 3 father-child combined times.