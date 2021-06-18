 Skip to main content
FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events
urgent
FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Father’s Day 5K

JUNE 20, 7:30 a.m. Countryside Park, 5250 W. U.S. 6, Portage. runsignup.com. This is event No. 6 in the Race the Region Series. There will be a modified time trial format for this race that will allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Should COVID restrictions be relaxed, a mass race start may be possible on race day and all would start at 7:30 a.m., with post race activities on site at 8:30 a.m.

Burn It to Earn It — 3 Mile Fun Run/Walk 

JUNE 23, 6 p.m. Valparaiso Events, 150 W. Lincolnway No. 1006, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Company, Valparaiso Events and Dave Sullivan with Powerbar for a 3-mile fun run or walk followed by raffle drawings for all registered participants. Dave Sullivan will be on hand to share gels, chew and hydration tips. After race, spend your evening exploring downtown Valparaiso.

Creekside Duathlon

JUNE 26, 8 a.m. Trailyard, 2551 Clifford Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This cross-country style duathlon includes a 5K cross-country run followed by a 10K mountain bike. Event check-in at 7 a.m. and packet pickup is that morning from 7 to 8 a.m.

BodyFlow

ONGOING, 7-7:45 a.m., Fridays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. BODYFLOW is a new yoga class for anyone and everyone. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music.

Aqua Zumba

ONGOING, 11-11:45 a.m., Wednesdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.270.5091. crymca.org. Aqua Zumba blends the Zumba philosophy with water resistance.

 

