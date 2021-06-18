FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Father’s Day 5K

JUNE 20, 7:30 a.m. Countryside Park, 5250 W. U.S. 6, Portage. runsignup.com. This is event No. 6 in the Race the Region Series. There will be a modified time trial format for this race that will allow runners to start individually or in small groups of associated participants. Should COVID restrictions be relaxed, a mass race start may be possible on race day and all would start at 7:30 a.m., with post race activities on site at 8:30 a.m.

Burn It to Earn It — 3 Mile Fun Run/Walk

JUNE 23, 6 p.m. Valparaiso Events, 150 W. Lincolnway No. 1006, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the Extra Mile Fitness Company, Valparaiso Events and Dave Sullivan with Powerbar for a 3-mile fun run or walk followed by raffle drawings for all registered participants. Dave Sullivan will be on hand to share gels, chew and hydration tips. After race, spend your evening exploring downtown Valparaiso.

Creekside Duathlon